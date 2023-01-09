Forum Investment Group Hires Jay Miller as Chief Investment Officer

DENVER, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Investment Group ("Forum"), a Denver-based real estate investment and asset management firm, announced today that industry veteran James (Jay) Miller has joined the company as Chief Investment Officer.

Forum Investment Group Logo

"Jay is a well-respected and recognized real estate professional with a keen financial mind and we believe a great track record of investing success across real estate cycles," said Darren Fisk, Forum Investment Group's CEO. "We are thrilled to have him join our team as we continue our evolution as a fully integrated developer, investor, lender and fund sponsor."

Miller will be a member of the firm's executive leadership team and will drive Forum's continued growth targeting multifamily equity and debt opportunities across the U.S. He will oversee the real estate investment team, chair the firm's investment committees, and participate in capital raising efforts for Forum Investment Group, as needed.

"Forum has the ability to invest across the capital stack, and we expect Jay's expert investment counsel to further our focus and growth in the multifamily space," said Michael Bell, President for Forum Investment Group. "His institutional knowledge and multi-disciplinary experience will be invaluable to Forum as we continue on our rapid growth trajectory."

Miller's career spans 30 years and includes roles with Orrick, an international law firm, and with JLL, where he managed transactions and investments for some of the real estate firm's largest domestic corporate solutions accounts.

Most recently, he spent 16 years with DWS Group, a global asset management firm. Miller was co-lead portfolio manager for the DWS flagship open-ended investment fund and was the lead portfolio manager for the firm's value-add investment fund.

"Every investment cycle brings opportunity, but you have to know where to look and how to execute to find success," Miller said. "Forum has built what I believe to be an impressive track record of investments and I look forward to working with their adept, nimble team to continue to unlock long-term value in the multifamily space."

Story continues

Miller received his bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia and his law degree from Washington and Lee University School of Law. He is a member of the executive board of the Real Estate and Construction Council for the City of Hope.

Since 2007, Forum has invested in over 15,4001 multifamily units worth more than $2.4B1 in total capitalization; originated over $493M2 of structured finance investments in multifamily across the U.S; and built a debt platform with more than $72M gross AUM3 and $58M net AUM3.

About Forum Investment Group

Forum Investment Group* is an innovative asset management firm that provides access and expertise to multifamily investments up and down the capital stack and throughout economic cycles. The firm specializes in multifamily acquisitions, developments, real estate debt, and structured finance solutions for owners, operators and developers across the U.S. Since 2007, Forum has built a track record that seeks to generate reliable current income with an attractive risk/return profile. For more information, visit www.ForumRE.com.

*References to "Forum Investment Group" or "Forum" refer to Forum Capital Advisors LLC (a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that acts as the investment adviser to the Forum fund vehicles) and Forum Real Estate Group, LLC (Forum's direct real estate investment arm).

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This material is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended as and may not be relied on in any manner as legal, tax or investment advice, a recommendation, or as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to purchase or a recommendation of any interest in any fund or security offered by Forum Capital Advisors LLC or its affiliates ("Forum"). Past performance is not indicative of future results. Private market investments are complex, speculative investment vehicles and are not suitable for all investors. An investment in a private market investment entails a high degree of risk and no assurance can be given that any private market investment objectives will be achieved or that investors will receive a return of their capital. The information contained herein is subject to change without prior notice and is also incomplete. This industry information and its importance is an opinion only and should not be relied upon as the only important information available. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed, and Forum assumes no liability for the information provided. Past performance is not a guarantee nor a reliable indicator of future results. As with any investment, there are risks. There is no assurance that any portfolio will achieve its investment objective.

Securities may be offered through Foreside Fund Services, LLC, a registered broker-dealer member of FINRA.

_________________________________

1 Figures represent Forum's current and historical direct multifamily portfolio including acquisitions and developments assets that are under construction, in lease up, and sold as of September 30, 2022. Does not include commercial/land projects.

2 Figures reflect the Forum Structured Finance team historical multifamily portfolio since December 2015 through September 30, 2022. The team originated $264.6M prior to joining Forum, and $228.7M since joining Forum in 2021 ($10.15M has been originated in a Forum private offering).

3 Forum Real Estate Income Fund gross AUM as of September 30, 2022 is $72.7M and Fund net AUM as of September 30, 2022 is $58.1M, which reflects change in net asset value and payment of dividends, net of fees and expenses. As of September 28, 2022, the Fund converted to a registered closed-end interval fund in accordance with Rule 23c-3 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"). The Fund commenced investment operations as a registered closed-end tender fund on April 16, 2021, after the conversion from a limited partnership private fund exempt from registration under the 1940 Act, Forum Integrated Income Fund I, L.P., which commenced operations on October 24, 2019, (the "Private Fund").

Contact:

Siobhan Sargent

Forum Investment Group

203.430.9713

ssargent@forumre.com

Jay Miller - Chief Investment Officer - Forum Investment Group

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forum-investment-group-hires-jay-miller-as-chief-investment-officer-301716635.html

SOURCE Forum Investment Group