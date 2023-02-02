U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

Forum One Launches CEO Search

·2 min read

President & CEO Chris Wolz to Retire After 26 Years of Leadership

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital consultancy Forum One announces that after 26 years with the company, Chris Wolz will retire from his position of Chief Executive Officer and President later this year. The search for his successor is already underway.

Forum One amplifies the impact of mission-driven organizations through transformational digital solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Forum One)
Forum One amplifies the impact of mission-driven organizations through transformational digital solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Forum One)

"Chris has had an incredible impact on the growth and success of Forum One throughout the years," said Jim Cashel, Forum One co-founder and Board Chair. "He has led with integrity, enthusiasm, and good judgment—we've been fortunate for his service."

Along with co-founders Cashel and Dave Witzel, Wolz has brought Forum One's vision to life through long-term relationships with major mission-driven organizations and government agencies such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, March of Dimes, Urban Institute, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Motivated to apply digital technologies and strategies to address societal problems, Forum One has completed thousands of projects advancing health, education, the environment, and more. Forum One elevates the impact of its clients' missions by strengthening their communications and branding, increasing critical audience engagement, developing award-winning digital tools and platforms, and managing website and digital operations.

"I am so proud of the team of 120+ we've become and the clients we're privileged to partner with," said Wolz. "We set out to build a terrific organization for our team, and we have. Forum One has a warm and supportive culture, backed by employee ownership and an ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The team and culture we've built is something I'm really proud of, and it sets us up well for the future."

The next CEO will lead the consultancy with a strong financial footing, long-standing nonprofit and government clients, and a company culture built on collaboration and continuous learning. Forum One is an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company with staff ownership already surpassing 70%.

When a new CEO has been identified, Wolz will replace Cashel as Board Chair, and Cashel will move to Board Member. The search for the new Forum One CEO is being led by August Leadership.

About Forum One

Forum One amplifies the impact of mission-driven organizations through transformational digital solutions. The digital consultancy works with nonprofits, associations, foundations, think tanks, cultural institutions, and government agencies all over the world to understand their challenges and implement forward-looking, effective solutions that have an impact.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forum-one-launches-ceo-search-301737649.html

SOURCE Forum One

