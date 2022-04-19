U.S. markets closed

Forum Partners Appoints Patrick LeBlanc as National Sales Director

·2 min read

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Partners, a global real estate investment and asset management firm, announced today that Patrick LeBlanc has joined the company as national sales director.

Forum Partners is a global private equity firm and investment manager focused exclusively on investing in and alongside best in class sector-focused real estate companies. For more information, visit forumpartners.com

In his new role LeBlanc will become the key influencer in charting Forum Partners' course in pursuing the development of alternative investment strategies. His main responsibility will be to drive sales for the firm's investment programs to wealth advisors throughout the financial services industry, including independent broker-dealers, registered investment advisors and institutional channels, while also managing critical senior client broker-dealer relationships.

"Patrick brings a wealth of experience in real estate investments and sales management," said Russell Platt, CEO of Forum Partners. "He has been a top performer throughout his career and his collaborative approach, business acumen and strong work ethic will undoubtedly help bring our company to greater heights. We are pleased to welcome Patrick as our national sales director."

LeBlanc brings almost 15 years of professional experience to his new role with Forum Partners. Most recently he worked at Megatel Capital Investment, where he directed their West Coast regional sales team in capital raise efforts for residential real estate funds. During his tenure, he led its top producing territory, and prior to that, he served as top wholesaler for 10 consecutive quarters at Hartman Income REIT.

He started his career on the insurance side of the business as a senior marketing consultant for Dressander BHC, where he managed a book of nearly $50 million in annuity production and assisted as many as 30 carrier partners and broker-dealers, and over 500 financial planners conceptualize individual marketing plans to increase their business.

LeBlanc earned his bachelor's degree from Sam Houston State University and holds his FINRA Series 7 and 66 licenses. He is also licensed to sell life and health insurance.

About Forum Partners
Forum Partners is a global private equity firm and investment manager focused exclusively on investing in and alongside best in class sector-focused real estate companies. Established in 2002, Forum is headquartered in London with regional offices around the world where it does business. The company's strength lies in identifying a catalyst for unlocking asset and enterprise value and tailoring investments accordingly. Forum's portfolio of operating companies and affiliates directly or indirectly own or manage over $11 billion of commercial real estate in the United States and worldwide. For more information, visit forumpartners.com

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin


Spotlight Marketing Communications


(949) 427-1385


jennifer@spotlightmarcom.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forum-partners-appoints-patrick-leblanc-as-national-sales-director-301528542.html

SOURCE Forum Partners

