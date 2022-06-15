U.S. markets closed

Forum Real Estate Income and Impact Fund Announces May 2022 Monthly Distribution

·2 min read

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / Forum Real Estate Income and Impact Fund ("REIIF" or the "Trust") today announced a distribution for the month of May 2022 as follows:

DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT

Series

Monthly

Annualized

A

$ 0.0313

$ 0.3750

F

0.0375

0.4500

I

0.0396

0.4750

This distribution is the fifth monthly distribution since the launch of REIIF in December 2021 and will be paid on June 15, 2022, to unitholders of record as at May 31, 2022.

About REIIF

REIIF is an unincorporated, open-ended investment trust. REIIF invests in impact-driven, institutional-quality Canadian properties, which provide long-term, inflation-hedged and stable cash flows, with the opportunity for capital appreciation. The Trust targets supply constrained markets in Canada to ensure diversity and resiliency of income. The Trust also strives to deliver a sector-leading impact and ESG-driven portfolio that enhances yields and future-proofs the portfolio. For more information, please visit our website at www.forumreiif.ca.

About Forum Asset Management Inc.

Forum Asset Management Inc., the manager of REIIF, collectively with its affiliates ("FAMI"), is an investor, developer and asset manager with a focus on real estate, infrastructure and private equity. Since its founding in 1996, FAMI has worked with its partners to pursue value-added and opportunistic investments and achieve aggressive growth through innovation and active management. FAMI is committed to exploring innovative and sustainable opportunities that deliver Extraordinary Outcomes™ to its stakeholders. FAMI's assets under management represent approximately C$1.7 billion in enterprise value. Visit: www.forumequitypartners.com.

Contacts

Name: Rajeev Viswanathan, Chief Financial Officer
Phone Number: 416-947-0389
Email: rajeev@forumequitypartners.com

Cautionary Statement

The information contained in this news release is for informational purposes only; is not investment, financial or other advice; and is not intended to be used as the basis for making an investment decision. This news release does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities, nor shall any part of this news release form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities of REIIF. This news release does not constitute any form of commitment, recommendation, representation, or warranty on the part of any person. No reliance should be placed on the completeness of the information contained in this news release. This news release is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters concerning REIIF. Please visit www.forumreiif.ca for more information.

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or states that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to FAMI. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse factors affecting the real estate market generally or those specific markets in which REIIF holds properties; volatility of real estate prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources and/or inability to access capital on favourable terms; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Although FAMI has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and FAMI does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required under applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE: Forum Equity Partners



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705316/Forum-Real-Estate-Income-and-Impact-Fund-Announces-May-2022-Monthly-Distribution

