FORVIS expands financial services offerings with addition of ProBank Austin

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProBank Austin will join FORVIS, a top 10 accounting and advisory firm, through an asset acquisition effective Oct. 1. The move bolsters the services FORVIS offers clients in the financial services industry.

ProBank Austin is a nationally respected provider of education, loan review, regulatory compliance, asset/liability and interest rate risk management, and capital advisory services to financial institutions.

The firm has offices in Nashville, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; and Toledo, Ohio, and annual revenues of approximately $20 million. More than 50 professionals will join FORVIS in the merger.

With roots dating to 1967, ProBank Austin was formed in 2017 following the merger of Professional Bank Services, headquartered in Louisville, and Austin Associates, headquartered in Toledo. This geographic footprint complements FORVIS’ existing presence in the region, which includes seven offices in Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio.

“ProBank Austin is a trusted advisor to the financial services industry that truly prioritizes client service,” said Jerry Henderson, regional managing partner, advisory services with FORVIS. “With this addition, FORVIS will augment the strength of existing service lines such as regulatory compliance, loan review, internal audit and investment banking while also expanding our capabilities in the areas of education services and financial management.”

“Joining FORVIS is a step forward for us,” said Chris Hargrove, CEO of ProBank Austin. “This move will broaden and deepen our offerings with greater resources for our clients and enhanced career opportunities for our team members. We have been in conversation with FORVIS leaders over the past year and are thrilled to see this come to fruition.”

About FORVIS

FORVIS, LLP ranks among the nation’s Top 10 professional services firms. Created by the merger of equals of BKD, LLP and Dixon Hughes Goodman, LLP (DHG), FORVIS is driven by the commitment to use our forward vision to deliver Unmatched Client Experiences™ . FORVIS is built upon the strong legacies of BKD and DHG, which is reflected in a name comprised from partner initials that represents our unique focus on preparing our clients for what is next. With more than 5,500 dedicated professionals who serve clients in all 50 states, as well as across the globe, FORVIS offers comprehensive assurance, tax, advisory and wealth management services. Visit forvis.com for additional information.

