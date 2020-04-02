Forward launches 'Forward At Home' primary care service to address COVID-19 healthcare crunch

The global coronavirus pandemic has already caused a tremendous strain on healthcare resources around the world, and it's leading to a shift in how healthcare is offered. Startup Forward, which debuted in 2016 and has since expanded its tech-focused primary care medical practice to locations in major cities across the U.S., is launching a new initiative called 'Forward At Home' that reflects those changes and adapts its care model accordingly.

Forward's primary differentiator is its focus on what it terms a patient's 'baseline,' which is established by an in-person visit they make when they join that employs a body scanner at a doctor's office to take a number of readings and produce an interactive chart displayed on-screen in the doctor's exam room. Forward founder and CEO Adrian Aoun, who previously led special projects at Google before building the health tech company, said that as the company has ramped its efforts to support patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, including through in-clinic and drive-through testing, it also wanted to address the ongoing need for care for non-COVID patients.

"If people aren't leaving their homes, and frankly, you don't really want them to leave their homes unless you need them to, you have to figure out how to do all that remotely," Aoun said in an interview, referring to Forward's comprehensive biometric data gathering process. "So we've we've implemented a bunch of different things as rapidly as possible. The first is, how do we collect some biometrics – so we put together a kit that has a bunch of sensors in it that we actually mail to you. This includes an EKG, a connected thermometer, connected blood pressure cuff and a pulse oximeter."

This approach provides a whole new level of remote care, over and above what's typically defined as "telemedicine," which generally amounts to little more than video calls with doctors, Aoun points out. Forward's approach includes automated vitals monitoring for alerting a doctor if a patient needs intervention, and a patient has access to all their own data in the app as well. The Forward At Home product also take their exam room smart display and brings it to their mobile devices, presenting it for shared consultation between doctor and patient during viral visits, which are available 24/7 to Forward members.

At launch, the service also includes home visits to collect urine and blood samples, as an added measure designed specifically to help patients adhere to CDC and health agency guidelines around self-isolation while also getting a detailed and thorough level of care. Aoun says that this part of the offering doesn't make sense at scale, and will likely revert to in-clinic visits once the COVID-19 crisis passes.

The rest of the model, though spurred into deployment because of the coronavirus conditions, and the need to limit the number of people going in to medical facilities and hospital all across the country unless they absolutely need to, is here to stay, however. Aoun says that Forward's goal has always been to address the need for tech-friendly, advanced and comprehensive primary care for everyone, but that it took an approach similar to Tesla's by addressing the top end of the market first in order to be able to fund development of more broadly available services later on.

Meanwhile, the need to shift as much care as possible to in-home is pressing, and evidence from countries around the world is increasingly pointing to how important that is to stopping the spread.

"The big thing to flatten the curve, the whole point of it, is that the hospitals are going to be overrun," Aoun said. "So you want to take as many cases as you can, where they don't actually have to be in the ICU, and treat them outside of the ICU – that's your first principle. Then your second principle is, and China kind of discovered this early [...] they started moving to getting people out of the hospitals, as much as possible for a second reason, which is not that the hospitals are overloaded, but that the hospitals are one of the fastest ways to spread COVID-19."

That's a perspective also supported by lessons shared from Italian medical professionals in their effort to deal with the COVID-19 situation there, which has essentially decimated large parts of their medical facility infrastructure.

