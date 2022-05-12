U.S. markets closed

Forward Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results

Forward Industries
·7 min read
In this article:
  FORD
Forward Industries
Forward Industries

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD), a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services as well as a designer and distributor of carry and protective solutions, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues were $10.3 million, an increase of 22.6% from $8.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

  • Gross margin improved to 21.8% compared to 20.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

  • Operating loss was $0.3 million compared to $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

  • Net loss was $0.4 million compared to $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

  • Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.04 compared to $0.08 for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

  • Cash balance of $1.5 million at March 31, 2022 as compared to $1.4 million at September 30, 2021.

Terry Wise, Chief Executive Officer of Forward Industries, stated “I am overall pleased with our improved Q2 2022 fiscal year results. The resilient performance of the business is largely due to continued strong results within our design division, principally IPS. This has helped offset the ongoing logistical difficulties within retail and we are proactively seeking solutions to mitigate these challenges. Finally, the OEM distribution sector remains as per expectations, and we continue to focus our resources away from the declining diabetic sector. Based on our second quarter performance, and our internal proactive efforts, I continue to remain cautiously optimistic for the remainder fiscal year.”

The tables below are derived from the Company’s consolidated financial statements included in its Form 10-Q filed on May 12, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please refer to the Form 10-Q for complete financial statements and further information regarding the Company’s results of operations and financial condition relating to the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2022 and 2021. Please also refer to the Company’s Form 10-K for a discussion of risk factors applicable to the Company and its business.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 including statements regarding our pipeline of work and projects, growth in sales for our retail business, seeking solutions to mitigate logistical difficulties and growth in our design division. Forward has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as “may”, “should,” “expect,” “hope,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause its actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks include the inability to expand our customer base, pricing pressures, lack of success of our sales people, failure to develop products at a profit, failure to commercialize products that we develop, continued supply chain issues, inability of our design division’s customers to pay for our services, unanticipated issues with our affiliated sourcing agent, issues at Chinese factories that we source our products as a result of the pandemic or otherwise, and failure to obtain acceptance of our products by big box retail stores. No assurance can be given that the actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements. Investors should read carefully the factors described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021 for information regarding risk factors that could affect the Company’s results. Except as otherwise required by Federal securities laws, Forward undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason.

About Forward Industries

Forward is a fully integrated design, development and manufacturing solution provider to top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. Through its acquisitions of Intelligent Product Solutions, Inc. and Kablooe Design, Inc., the Company has expanded its ability to design and develop solutions for its existing multinational client base and expand beyond the diabetic product line into a variety of industries with a full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. In addition to our existing design and distribution of carry and protective solutions, primarily for handheld electronic devices, we are now a one-stop shop for design development and manufacturing solutions serving a wide range of clients in the industrial, commercial, medical and consumer industries.

For more information, contact:
Anthony Camarda, CFO, Forward Industries, Inc.
(631) 547-3041, acamarda@forwardindustries.com


FORWARD INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31,

September 30,

2022

2021

Assets

(Unaudited)

Current assets:

Cash

$

1,541,192

$

1,410,365

Accounts receivable, net

8,685,896

8,760,715

Inventories, net

3,897,479

2,062,557

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

816,250

561,072

Total current assets

14,940,817

12,794,709

Property and equipment, net

247,345

167,997

Intangible assets, net

1,212,279

1,318,658

Goodwill

1,758,682

1,758,682

Operating lease right of use assets, net

3,741,813

3,743,242

Other assets

72,251

72,251

Total assets

$

21,973,187

$

19,855,539

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities:

Note payable to Forward China

$

1,500,000

$

-

Accounts payable

463,901

391,992

Due to Forward China

7,239,885

5,733,708

Deferred income

620,572

187,695

Current portion of earnout consideration

25,000

25,000

Current portion of operating lease liability

405,811

340,151

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

787,010

529,497

Total current liabilities

11,042,179

7,208,043

Other liabilities:

Note payable to Forward China

-

1,600,000

Operating lease liability, less current portion

3,514,064

3,559,053

Earnout consideration, less current portion

45,000

45,000

Total other liabilities

3,559,064

5,204,053

Total liabilities

14,601,243

12,412,096

Commitments and contingencies

Shareholders' equity:

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 10,061,185 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021

100,612

100,612

Additional paid-in capital

20,019,288

19,914,476

Accumulated deficit

(12,747,956

)

(12,571,645

)

Total shareholders' equity

7,371,944

7,443,443

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

21,973,187

$

19,855,539


FORWARD INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

For the Six Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues, net

$

10,314,563

$

8,395,379

$

21,928,304

$

18,112,982

Cost of sales

8,061,889

6,651,933

17,056,861

14,106,650

Gross profit

2,252,674

1,743,446

4,871,443

4,006,332

Sales and marketing expenses

704,102

578,436

1,441,780

1,181,397

General and administrative expenses

1,871,311

1,981,186

3,538,188

3,808,604

Loss from operations

(322,739

)

(816,176

)

(108,525

)

(983,669

)

Gain on forgiveness of note payable

-

-

-

(1,356,570

)

Fair value adjustment of earn-out consideration

-

-

-

(30,000

)

Interest income

-

(33,554

)

-

(56,301

)

Interest expense

30,864

46,714

63,691

93,106

Other expense, net

2,732

5,392

4,095

1,788

(Loss)/income before income taxes

(356,335

)

(834,728

)

(176,311

)

364,308

Provision for income taxes

-

-

-

-

Net (loss)/income

$

(356,335

)

$

(834,728

)

$

(176,311

)

$

364,308

(Loss)/earnings per share:

Basic

$

(0.04

)

$

(0.08

)

$

(0.02

)

$

0.04

Diluted

$

(0.04

)

$

(0.08

)

$

(0.02

)

$

0.04

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

10,061,185

9,909,497

10,061,185

9,897,385

Diluted

10,061,185

9,909,497

10,061,185

10,378,733


