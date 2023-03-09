Forward Water Technologies Announces Change of Auditor to RSM Canada LLP

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce it has changed its auditors from KPMG ("Former Auditor") to RSM Canada LLP ("Successor Auditor").

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for any financial period during which the Former Auditor was the Company's auditor. There are no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee and have been filed on SEDAR accordingly.

About RSM Canada LLP

RSM Canada LLP provides public accounting services and is the Canadian member firm of RSM International, a global network of independent assurance, tax and consulting firms with 57,000 people in 120 countries. For more information visit rsmcanada.com

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada, a leading technology innovation centre supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. In addition, the Company has initiated early stage R&D for the treatment of food and beverage process streams.

For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com.

Contact Information

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

C. Howie Honeyman - Chief Executive Officer

howie.honeyman@forwardwater.com

416-451-8155

