U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,500.53
    +23.09 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,089.74
    -21.42 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,098.01
    +219.19 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.36
    +11.33 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.92
    +1.65 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.80
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.15 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1457
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    +0.1030 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    -0.0079 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1800
    +0.2190 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,149.00
    +922.54 (+2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.55
    +72.58 (+8.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

Forward Water Technologies Announces Letter of Intent with Membracon UK

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FWTC.V

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2022 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated February 3, 2022 with Membracon (UK) Ltd. ("Membracon") that outlines the terms of a proposed joint venture.

The proposed joint venture will be resourced by both Membracon and Forward Water and will be responsible for delivery of Forward Water's proprietary forward osmosis processes and solutions within the United Kingdom and Ireland. Forward Water will provide laboratory, engineering, and system support while Membracon will develop various client opportunities using its extensive network within the UK and Ireland. Matt Williams, Managing Director for Membracon said,"The addition of Forward Water's FO technology to the Membracon water treatment portfolio allows us to better serve our client base and provide unique and highly effective solutions for their challenging water management needs."

The two companies have worked closely together over the last 12 months, developing an application within the UK for a landfill wastewater solution with promising results. Forward Water's low-cost forward osmosis system extracts pure water and reduces overall wastewater volume. This technology is a breakthrough that has the potential to provide new economic and environmental solutions for municipal leachate treatment within the UK and beyond. Forward Water's Vice-President of Engineering Sales, Grant Thornley, comments "We are excited by the agreement between Forward Water and Membracon, as it allows us to extend our unique solution offerings into the UK for the treatment of tough and complex wastewaters, utilizing our advanced forward osmosis (FO) technologies. The advancements in FO technology allows for new opportunities in sustainability, water reuse and the safeguarding of our environment for generations to come".

This use of the Company's patented Forward Osmosis solution can significantly reduce the leachate volume, and this will result in landfills using noticeably less energy and simultaneously the resultant clean water will contribute to a more sustainable future and lower carbon footprint. The low energy requirements and extraordinary capabilities of Forward Water's technology make it a natural bolt-on companion technology to industrial treatment platforms already in place for this application.

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada a leading technology innovation centre, supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com.

About Membracon (UK)

Membracon is a globally positioned wastewater treatment solutions provider with a focus on water re-use and recycling as well as net zero carbon neutrality emphasis. The company is a global leader in the industrial water treatment sector, providing solutions and technology to world-class manufacturing businesses on every continent. With Membracon's systems, wastewater treatment plants can adopt state-of-the-art systems without a high carbon penalty. The low-energy requirements and capabilities of Membracon's systems are the best-in-class, specially designed for every application. For more information, please visit https://www.membracon.co.uk.

Mr. Howie Honeyman, Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer

Forward Water Technologies Corp.
howie.honeyman@forwardwater.com

For further information please contact:
Kayla.ferderber@forwardwater.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the plans for the joint venture and the ability of the technology to provide new economic and environmental solutions for municipal leachate treatment.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the ability of the Company and Membracon to reach a definitive agreement to govern the joint venture; the ability of the Company and Membracon to be successful in their deployment of the technology in the UK in municipal treatment plants; impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; unanticipated operating events; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange does accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.)

SOURCE: Forward Water Technologies Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687428/Forward-Water-Technologies-Announces-Letter-of-Intent-with-Membracon-UK

Recommended Stories

  • Child Tax Credit Portal: IRS Warns of Wrong Amounts — Here’s What You Should Do

    As if the IRS doesn't have enough problems with staff shortages and a backlog of returns, now it must deal with potential headaches surrounding enhanced Child Tax Credit payments. The agency recently...

  • 14 Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The S&P 500's sell-off in 2021 is getting uncomfortable for most. But look down just one layer, and you'll see more pain.

  • Amazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many Members

    (Bloomberg) -- When Amazon.com Inc. announced it was raising the price of its Prime program, the company said an annual subscription would climb $20 to $139. But slightly more than half of Prime members will end up forking over almost $180 a year. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Product

  • How to Handle Taxes After AT&T’s Spinoff of WarnerMedia

    New York tax expert Robert Willens considered the implications of selling the Warner Bros. Discovery stock investors are due to get in the second quarter.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Before Its Stock Split

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) has proven quarter after quarter why it is one of the best businesses on Earth. The Google search engine, YouTube, and Google Cloud parent company has a nearly $2 trillion market cap, making it the third-largest company in the U.S. During its fourth-quarter earnings report issued on Feb. 1, Alphabet announced an astounding $75 billion in revenue for the quarter and $257 billion for the entire year.

  • Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy Now?

    The stock's huge post-earnings drop could be a great buying opportunity, depending on what you make of Q4 2021 results.

  • GE Stock Could Light Up Your Portfolio. Here’s Why.

    So far this century, holding GE shares has been a portfolio killer. That all may soon change, according to Barron’s senior writer Al Root.

  • 2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These stocks fell hard in the recent broader tech sell-off despite each posting triple-digit revenue growth.

  • Adults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Institutional investors are striking back in stocks, upending the brief and kooky reign of the retail day trader.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesStatement on Publishing ErrorSo says veteran market-structure analyst Larry Tabb, citing a pano

  • Cathie Wood, Down Big Lately, Answers Her Investors, and Critics

    The risk-on money manager, undeterred by a deep decline, says growth funds and indexes track the same mature companies, but her firm stands apart.

  • Jamie Dimon says he no longer uses the word “cryptocurrency”

    For years, Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has thought of cryptocurrencies as a sham or "worthless." But now, he says, he has stopped even calling them "currencies," preferring the term "crypto-tokens" instead.

  • Should You Buy Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

    Readers hoping to buy Sirius XM Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:SIRI ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as...

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy After Earnings?

    Ford earnings missed Q4 views, even as electric-vehicle sales continue to climb, Should you buy Ford stock now?

  • These 3 Stocks Could 10x Your Money by 2035

    Holding a diverse mix of high-quality stocks could allow your portfolio to flourish in over a decade.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Had a Record Year and Are Just Getting Started

    These solid income stocks sport above-average yields and have plenty of growth opportunities to exploit.

  • AT&T Spent a Decade Buying Things. Now It’s Cleaning House.

    After a misguided M&A spree, AT can finally see an end to its cleanup when it merges WarnerMedia into Discovery. What’s next? A return to its roots as a telecom, investing heavily into 5G and fiberoptic broadband.

  • U.S. Shale Surge Should Worry Oil Markets, Conoco CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips said traders should be worried about strong oil production growth coming out of the U.S. this year and in 2023, potentially echoing the supply surges of the past decade. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout

  • Better Telecom Dividend Stock: Verizon or AT&T?

    A critical shoe just dropped today in the longtime rivalry between Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T). AT&T revealed its complete plan to spin off WarnerMedia to Discovery in the second quarter, forming a new company called Warner Bros. Discovery. This move could leave income investors wondering whether Verizon is now the more attractive telecom dividend stock.

  • Clorox Keeps Testing Investors' Patience

    Share prices of Clorox (NYSE: CLX) fell over 14% in pre-market trading on Friday after the company reported lower-than-expected second-quarter fiscal year 2022 (FY22) results and slashed its full-year guidance. This is yet another quarter when Clorox has disappointed investors, making its banner year in FY20 disappear further in the rearview. Here's what's driving Clorox stock lower and how to approach investing in the business given what we've just learned.

  • Want $2,500 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $27,100 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Whether you favor growth, value, or income stocks, there's a pathway to build wealth over time. Then again, there's no denying the outperformance that dividend stocks have demonstrated over the long run. In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of money-center giant JPMorgan Chase, released a report that looked back at 40 years' worth of data and compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated and grew their payouts to companies that didn't pay a dividend.