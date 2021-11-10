U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,671.88
    -13.37 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,267.32
    -52.66 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,772.93
    -113.61 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,427.29
    -15.45 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.19
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.10
    +32.30 (+1.76%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    +0.79 (+3.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1565
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4730
    +0.0410 (+2.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3528
    -0.0032 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4470
    +0.5670 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    68,387.02
    +455.98 (+0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,683.72
    +50.03 (+3.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,313.86
    +39.82 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.78
    -178.68 (-0.61%)
     
JOBS:

Weekly jobless claims came in at a new pandemic-era low

Another 267,000 Americans filed new claims last week

'Forza Horizon 5' had the largest launch for any Xbox Game Studios title

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

Microsoft's game development teams are having a banner year. The company's gaming head Phil Spencer has revealed that Forza Horizon 5 had the best launch day of any Xbox Game Studios title. There have been over 4.5 million people playing the arcade racer across all platforms (Xbox, Windows and cloud) to date, and its peak concurrent players were three times those of its predecessor.

Horizon 5 is enjoyable, as you might have gathered from our hands-on, but it also helps that the game had one of Microsoft's widest releases yet. The new Forza launched simultaneously on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, the Microsoft Store on Windows and through Steam. It's much easier to pick up the game this time around, and it's a major showcase for both Microsoft's latest consoles as well as PCs with high-end video cards.

All the same, it's a significant moment for Microsoft after years of buying and fostering developers to make Xbox Game Studios a well-known brand. There's a real chance the company will eclipse itself, too, with Halo Infinite poised to launch in less than a month. It's just a question of whether or not these standout launches will translate to better Xbox sales.

Recommended Stories

  • Spotify finally lets you block other users

    You can now block other users on Spotify without contacting the company.

  • Do COVID vaccines affect male fertility? What to know after Aaron Rodgers’ comments

    “The next great chapter in my life, I believe, is being a father and it’s something that I care about a lot.”

  • Netflix Gaming is rolling out on iPhone and iPad

    Android users gained access to the initial library of five games last week.

  • NASA pushes back crewed moon landing to 2025

    NASA is now aiming to land astronauts on the moon in 2025 at the earliest.

  • Omorpho wants to make resistance training easier with its weighted workout clothing

    You can look like Killmonger and get a better workout with these shirts.

  • Squid Game creator reveals alternate ending, hopes to 'go beyond' expectations in season 2

    "I do have the basic story line in my head," director Hwang Dong-hyuk tells EW of season 2. "I am in the process currently of brainstorming the details."

  • Musk Briefly Changes His Twitter Name to Lorde Edge, Sparks New Crypto

    Elon Musk, who briefly changed his Twitter name to Lorde Edge, triggered a cryptocurrency of the same name to launch the same day, which saw its price quickly soar. See: Musk's Twitter Antics Could...

  • Nextdoor goes public, shares surge 30%

    Nextdoor (KIND) shares surged 33% on Monday after the company listed on the New York Stock Exchange via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company.

  • Zynga CEO on its blockchain gaming division and navigating the advertising crisis

    Beating the street and its own guidance, Zynga reported record third-quarter revenue of $705 million, up 40% from the same period last year and reaching its largest mobile audience ever of 183 million monthly active users, up 120% year over year. Despite warning in the second quarter of a material impact from Apple’s privacy policy changes that caused a dramatic 30% sell off in its stock from August 5 through November 4, Zynga’s share price jumped today on news that it had better than expected user-acquisition performance and is back on track to finish the year strong. TechCrunch spoke with Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau on how the mobile game giant has been able to navigate the advertising crisis while making moves to expand cross-platform and onto the blockchain.

  • China Has a Big PC Hit Going Global in a Battle Royale With Swords

    (Bloomberg) -- NetEase Inc.’s three-month-old battle royale game has sold more than 6 million copies globally, making it one of the fastest-selling Chinese PC games ever and giving the company a boost in its push for overseas growth.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowLaunched in August, Naraka: Bladepoint is a rare example of a non-smartphone title from

  • Veteran anchor Brian Williams leaving MSNBC and NBC News

    Brian Williams, a veteran anchor at NBC News and MSNBC, announced Tuesday that he's leaving the network.Why it matters: The host of MSNBC's "The 11th Hour with Brian Williams" has been a mainstay of the network's coverage for over two decades.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Worth noting: The career of the former "NBC Nightly News" anchor took an unexpected turn when he was caught lying about his helicopter being shot down in Iraq.Williams was then switc

  • This Viral Video Of A$AP Rocky Proves How Easy It Is For Rappers To Prioritize The Safety Of Their Fans At Music Festivals

    "Imagine if Travis had just done this."View Entire Post ›

  • NBCUniversal to launch livestream shopping, following Big Tech's lead

    NBCUniversal is making its livestream shopping debut with a show on Instagram and other platforms during the holiday season, allowing viewers to buy clothing, home decor and other products featured in the program, the Comcast Corp unit said on Tuesday. The traditional media company is vying with tech companies for a piece of the so-called social commerce industry, which is expected to balloon to $50 billion from $36 billion in annual U.S. sales by 2023 according to research firm eMarketer. TikTok is testing livestreamed shopping and Snap Inc is investing in augmented reality technology to help Snapchat users virtually try on items like watches, jewelry and other apparel to cut down on returns, a major problem faced by online retailers.

  • Facebook parent Meta to remove ad targeting for sensitive topics

    Facebook’s parent company Meta says it will remove sensitive ad targeting options related to health, race or ethnicity, political affiliation, religion or sexual orientation beginning on Jan. 19.

  • Facebook ‘Knew What It Was Doing,’ Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook’s conduct revealed in leaked documents is “pretty concerning,” said former Google Chief Executive Officer Eric Schmidt, who called for companies in the tech industry to show more restraint.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowFacebook, now known as Meta Platforms Inc., “went a little too far on the revenue side and not enough on the

  • Kraken CEO dissects the future of the metaverse, NFTs

    In an interview with Decrypt Executive Editor Jeff Roberts, Kraken CEO Jesse Powell discusses the future of the metaverse and what it could mean for NFTs, crypto exchanges, gaming & more

  • Alec Baldwin Suggests Solution To Stop Gun Accidents On Movie Sets

    Authorities are still investigating the accidental fatal shooting on the set of his film "Rust."

  • Facebook gives estimate of bullying, harassment on its platforms for first time

    Facebook for the first time on Tuesday disclosed the prevalence of bullying and harassment on its platform, saying such content was seen between 14 and 15 times per every 10,000 views on the site in the third quarter. The company, which recently changed its name to Meta, also said in its quarterly content moderation report that bullying and harassment content was seen between 5 and 6 times per 10,000 views of content on Instagram. The social media giant, long under scrutiny over its handling of abuses on its services, has been in the spotlight after a former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen leaked internal documents that include research and discussions about Instagram's effects on the mental health of teens and on whether Facebook's platforms stoke divisions.

  • Geraldo slams Fox News personalities for being vaccinated while encouraging viewers to fight mandates

    Geraldo Rivera got worked up while discussing Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday’s "Hannity."

  • Reddit Co-Founder, Solana Ventures Launch $100M Initiative for Web 3 Social Media

    Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six thinks Solana can support social at scale.