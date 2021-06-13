'Forza Horizon 5' will take players to Mexico on November 9th

Microsoft will release Forza Horizon 5, the next-entry its long-running open world racing series, on November 9th. Set in Mexico, Horizon 5 features the largest game world in franchise history, according to developer Playground Games.

The studio spent a lot of time talking about how it went about recreating the country in the most detail possible. As one example, players will find street art scattered throughout the open world that was created by local artists. Playground Games is also introducing a new single-player mode called "Expeditions" that will push players to explore the world it created.

Forza Horizon 5 will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Cloud Gaming and PC. Game Pass subscribers will be able to grab a copy day one.