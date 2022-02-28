U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,373.94
    -10.71 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,892.60
    -166.15 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,751.40
    +56.78 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,048.09
    +7.16 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.82
    +0.10 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.60
    +9.90 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    24.49
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1218
    -0.0053 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    -0.1470 (-7.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3419
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0790
    -0.4810 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,113.70
    +5,302.38 (+14.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.89
    +76.15 (+8.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

‘Forza Horizon 5’ adds American and British Sign Language support

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Playground Games / Microsoft

Forza Horizon 5 is about to become more accessible for deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals. On March 1st, Microsoft will update the title to add support for both American and British Sign Language. Enabling the feature adds a picture-in-picture display of an ASL or BSL interpreter during cutscenes. By visiting the game’s accessibility menu, you can adjust the position of the display and decide whether to add a colored background.

Forza Horizon 5, like many other games, includes support for subtitles, but as Microsoft’s Athima Chansanchai points out, the two features serve different purposes. While subtitles are helpful to many, it turns out they’re not that useful to people who primarily depend on signing to understand a conversation. For those individuals, reading subtitles can be fatiguing since ASL and BSL feature a different structure to English. They also can’t convey tone and emotion in the same way a skilled interpreter can.

Outside of that accessibility addition, Forza Horizon 5’s Series 5 update includes bug fixes for issues related to the game’s photo mode, livery editor and more. Developer Playground Games has also added five new cars and a new festival playlist for players to check out.

