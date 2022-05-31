U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,158.84
    +0.60 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,176.69
    -36.27 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,155.59
    +24.46 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,872.55
    -15.35 (-0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.76
    -0.31 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.80
    -12.50 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    -0.52 (-2.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0749
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8390
    +0.0960 (+3.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2619
    -0.0034 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6060
    +0.9860 (+0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,992.43
    +1,343.42 (+4.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    696.12
    +0.06 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,607.66
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Forza Innovations Inc. Announces Sustainable Origins Strategic Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Forza Innovations Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FORZ

San Diego, CA, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Forza Innovations Inc.  (OTC Pink: FORZ) (the “Company” or “Forza”) a health-tech wearable company based out of the Innovation Lab in San Diego, is pleased to provide a company update for Sustainable Origins Inc. (“Sustainable”), our first acquisition under the Forza umbrella. 

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Sustainable Origins is in the business of collections and refinement of renewable fuel inputs. Sustainable continues to expand steadily since the last update provided in a press release dated April 19, 2022.

Johnny Forzani, President and CEO of Forza, comments, “Following the strategic plan including marketing and equipment upgrades, Sustainable Origins is consistently executing tasks and exceeding targets with strong momentum.”

Sustainable has partnered with Denver Waterjet to provide custom fabricated tanks for clients including large restaurants and kitchen commissaries which will improve collection efficiency for both the client and Sustainable. Sustainable has also entered into a trial partnership with Zoom Drain for two-way client referral which is already successful and provided access to some of the larger new accounts.

The LinkedIn digital marketing campaign has proven to have a positive ROI and as a direct result Sustainable will be signing several Popeyes locations and has made new connections with several restaurant owners and restaurant groups. Aloysius Callaghan, C.E.O. of Sustainable, comments, “With these new partnerships and continued campaigning we expect to continue to grow rapidly in the coming months.”

Sustainable is also in talks for a potential asset purchase agreement with Carolina Biodiesel (based in Durham, NC, and currently servicing 87 restaurants). This would be a fantastic location for a second site as it connects Sustainable to the neighboring cities of Greensboro and Raleigh, where some of its current customers have locations that it could immediately sign on.

“Over the last few months Forza has been assembling our innovation lab with all pertinent equipment needed. Due to lead-times on certain machines, this has provided us more time to focus our attention on Sustainable Origins, providing Aloysius and Alex with resources to jumpstart the business and focus on growth and expansion. With the Forza Innovations lab opening this week, Forza is starting to fire on all cylinders and we are very excited about our future Innovation projects and Joint Ventures,” stated Johnny Forzani, President and CEO of Forza Innovations Inc.

About Forza Innovations Inc.
The Company is in the health-tech wearable performance business.  The Company has acquired all of the ownership and the rights to certain late, developmental stage, WarmUp products.  WarmUp are cutting edge, innovative, wearable, back compression devices.  The therapeutic application of heat causes a change in temperature of the soft tissues which decreases joint stiffness and relieves inflammation.

Please refer to the Company's website www.forzinnovations.com

For further information please contact the Company at: info@forzinnovations.com

On behalf of the Board,

Forza Innovations Inc. 

Johnny Forzani, President & Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding the closing of the exchange agreements and expected reduction in our total outstanding debt and annual interest payments.  In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "outlook," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.  The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause events or our actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.  Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, activity levels, performance, or achievements.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.  We discuss many of these risks in greater detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in the quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).  The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our views and assumptions only as of the date of this press release.  We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Amazon Is Surging Higher Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were up more than 2% in early trading Tuesday, defying the Nasdaq Composite index, which opened in negative territory and is down nearly 80 basis points as of this writing. Sure, Amazon has been beaten down along with many other high-growth tech stocks that trade at high multiples of near-term earnings. Last week, Amazon shareholders officially approved the company's 20-for-1 stock split, which was first announced back in early March.

  • Why Gold Fields Stock Sank Today and Yamana Gold Rose

    Shares of precious metals miner Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) fell as much as 23% at the open of trading on May 31. Meanwhile, Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) rose around 12%. The basics of the acquisition are that Gold Fields will buy Yamana in an all-stock deal.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy as the Market Rebounds

    Despite heightened uncertainty right now, one thing is crystal clear: Stock market downturns don't last forever. But with a history spanning 60 years, MKS also has a strong presence in other industries like defense, life sciences, and industrial tech.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were tumbling almost 9.6% in morning trading Tuesday after a pre-holiday week that saw its shares gain nearly 50%. GameStop is still a heavily shorted stock with about a quarter of its shares sold short, so it's likely that a lot of short-sellers were covering their positions last week, helping to lift the retailer's stock. Last week, I warned that GameStop shares will likely follow a similar pattern this time, too, and it could be we're in the first days of that occurring.

  • Why Nio Stock Accelerated Today

    Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) hit the gas today as investors processed the news that China is implementing a tax cut for new car purchases and that the government will offer a cash subsidy for people who buy a battery-powered car. Additionally, a positive analyst's note about the company could be boosting investor sentiment. China's economy has been hurt by the country's strict "zero-COVID" policy, which has caused many cities and factories to shut down.

  • Should You Now Consider Disposing Your PayPal (PYPL) Shares Before it Becomes Too Late?

    Aristotle Capital Management, an independent/employee-owned investment management organization, published its “Aristotle Core Equity” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first quarter of 2022, Aristotle Atlantic’s Core Equity Composite posted a total return of -6.79% gross of fees (-6.89% net of fees), underperforming the S&P 500 […]

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Should I buy this big dip? Warren Buffett has spent a third of his cash hoard — so it might be a sharp idea to start nibbling

    Buffett is buying. Time to follow his coattails?

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • Delighted Citigroup chief calls Buffett's investment 'wonderful'

    The timing of Warren Buffett's recent investment in Citigroup Inc was not known in advance by the U.S. lender, Chief Executive Jane Fraser said on Tuesday. Fraser, speaking to reporters in Frankfurt during a trip to Europe, also said the bank didn't yet know whether it would keep its bank licenses in Russia, where it has been shrinking operations after the country sent troops into Ukraine. Earlier this month Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc made a new $3 billion bet on Citi, lifting its shares and boosting confidence in the battered Wall Street lender's stock.

  • Don’t fall in love with stocks, they’ll break your heart

    In the late 1960s and early 1970s, my father had a stockbroker friend through whom he bought shares, mostly in blue-chip drug companies that he admired. At various times, he owned Bristol Myers (BMY) Glaxo , Pfizer (PFE) and Schering-Plough.

  • Cannabis CEOs ‘tempered the enthusiasm’ around weed legalization, analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst Vivien Azer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the cannabis industry as weed stocks decline.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Piles Into Nvidia, Buys an AI Biotech

    Ark Innovation has dropped 54% this year but has enjoyed inflow of $1.2 billion over the past six months.

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)?

    A look at the shareholders of The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally...

  • Costco Shares News on a Membership Price Increase

    Warehouse clubs took on a position of importance during the pandemic. When some items were in short supply, Costco and rival Walmart's Sam's Club became essential to people's lives. Sampling went away and people stopped shopping at Costco and Sam's Club just to see what merchandise they might have.

  • Investors Pile Into 10 Stocks To Catch Market's Upswing

    The S&P 500 is rising again, giving investors a break from a painful few months. And investors are tipping their hands.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Absolute Bargains to Buy Now and Hold 10 Years

    These highly innovative stocks are ripe for the picking with the Nasdaq enduring a peak decline of 31%.

  • The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Market Right Now

    Have you ever watched American Idol, The Voice, or even the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day in the company of others? There can even be different views in selecting the best high-yield dividend stocks. Other factors are also important, including the ability to continue funding dividends and growth prospects.