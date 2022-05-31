Forza Innovations Inc. Announces Sustainable Origins Strategic Update

San Diego, CA, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Forza Innovations Inc. (OTC Pink: FORZ) (the “Company” or “Forza”) a health-tech wearable company based out of the Innovation Lab in San Diego, is pleased to provide a company update for Sustainable Origins Inc. (“Sustainable”), our first acquisition under the Forza umbrella.



Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Sustainable Origins is in the business of collections and refinement of renewable fuel inputs. Sustainable continues to expand steadily since the last update provided in a press release dated April 19, 2022.

Johnny Forzani, President and CEO of Forza, comments, “Following the strategic plan including marketing and equipment upgrades, Sustainable Origins is consistently executing tasks and exceeding targets with strong momentum.”

Sustainable has partnered with Denver Waterjet to provide custom fabricated tanks for clients including large restaurants and kitchen commissaries which will improve collection efficiency for both the client and Sustainable. Sustainable has also entered into a trial partnership with Zoom Drain for two-way client referral which is already successful and provided access to some of the larger new accounts.

The LinkedIn digital marketing campaign has proven to have a positive ROI and as a direct result Sustainable will be signing several Popeyes locations and has made new connections with several restaurant owners and restaurant groups. Aloysius Callaghan, C.E.O. of Sustainable, comments, “With these new partnerships and continued campaigning we expect to continue to grow rapidly in the coming months.”

Sustainable is also in talks for a potential asset purchase agreement with Carolina Biodiesel (based in Durham, NC, and currently servicing 87 restaurants). This would be a fantastic location for a second site as it connects Sustainable to the neighboring cities of Greensboro and Raleigh, where some of its current customers have locations that it could immediately sign on.

“Over the last few months Forza has been assembling our innovation lab with all pertinent equipment needed. Due to lead-times on certain machines, this has provided us more time to focus our attention on Sustainable Origins, providing Aloysius and Alex with resources to jumpstart the business and focus on growth and expansion. With the Forza Innovations lab opening this week, Forza is starting to fire on all cylinders and we are very excited about our future Innovation projects and Joint Ventures,” stated Johnny Forzani, President and CEO of Forza Innovations Inc.

About Forza Innovations Inc.

The Company is in the health-tech wearable performance business. The Company has acquired all of the ownership and the rights to certain late, developmental stage, WarmUp products. WarmUp are cutting edge, innovative, wearable, back compression devices. The therapeutic application of heat causes a change in temperature of the soft tissues which decreases joint stiffness and relieves inflammation.

