Fossibot Launches F2400 Solar Generator with 2400W High-power and Super Fast Charge

·3 min read

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fossibot, a portable power station brand from China, is releasing its first solar generator in the US & Japan. Focusing on large capacity, high-power and super fast charging, Fossibot aims to offer a portable and renewable energy solution. The first product Fossibot F2400 is characterized 2048Wh large capacity, 2400W high-power, and super fast charging within 1.5 Hours. From Nov.21st-Dec.5th, Fossibot F2400 is first released on Official website, Amazon Japan and Rakuten Japan.

F2400 first release pic
F2400 first release pic

2048Wh High Capacity and 2400W High-power
The Fossibot F2400 comes with a capacity of 2048Wh, which satisfies a family's emergency use for a half day: LED lights, a projector, a laptop, a router, and charging of smartphones. That's enough for family movie time before going to bed. More than home backup power, the Fossibot F2400 is suitable for 8 people's whole day camping out or your RV's one day use(an average RV uses 2.0kWh power per day). With 2400W high output power, the F2400 can power more and higher-power appliances.

Super Fast Charging within 1.5 Hours by AC+solar panels
All the solar generators of Fossibot adopt bidirectional technology which enables users to recharge the power station super fast. Fossibot F2400 supports AC charging, solar panel charging, and car charging. By AC charging, F2400 can be fully recharged within 2 hours by 1100W AC charge. By AC and 500W max solar panels charge simultaneously, it only takes 1.5 hours to charge from 0%-100% which is over 2x faster compared to similar products on the market. By car charging, it takes 17 hours @12V, 8.5hours @24V.

16 Ports to Power 99% of appliances
Fossibot F2400 comes with16 output ports, among them are 6 AC output ports, 4 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports, 2 DC5521 ports, 1 cigarette lighter, and a 12V/25A outlet for RV. With a 2400W total AC output, the Fossibot F2400 can power 99% of your home appliance, gadgets and tools, including microwave, projector, electric grill, electric kettles, mini cooler, space heaters, drone, hair dryers, lawn mower, and other appliances. When the total loads exceed 2400W power, the F2400 can continue to power all the loads by decreasing the voltage until the peak power reaches 4600W and the voltage below 78V.

Special Designs for Outdoor Convenience
Apart from the large capacity and large power, Fossibot also made some special designs for the body. F2400 designed fan covers are dust-proof and prevents ants or flies from entering which may possibly cause short circuit. For the DC and USB ports, Fossibot designed rubber plug covers for daily life water-resistance and dust-proof. On the top of the machine, there is a space for collecting the charging cables to avoid  losing them.

Availability:
Retail Price: $1699
Presale bonus: $200 off+$200 Coupon code, 4-year warranty
Final Presale price: $1299
Presale Period: Nov.21st-Dec.5th
Shipment: black version: from Dec.6th; Green version: from Dec. 20th
Fossibot Official: https://www.fossibot.com/pages/f2400-promotion
Tutorial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vNtILDmLU1g

