Fossibot Launches F2400 Solar Generator with 2400W High-power and Super Fast Charge

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fossibot, a portable power station brand from China, is releasing its first solar generator in the US & Japan. Focusing on large capacity, high-power and super fast charging, Fossibot aims to offer a portable and renewable energy solution. The first product Fossibot F2400 is characterized 2048Wh large capacity, 2400W high-power, and super fast charging within 1.5 Hours. From Nov.21st-Dec.5th, Fossibot F2400 is first released on Official website, Amazon Japan and Rakuten Japan.

Fossibot f2400 first release

2048Wh Large Capacity and 2400W High-power

The Fossibot F2400 comes a capacity of 2048Wh and 2400 high AC output power, which satisfies a family's half day emergency use and 8 people's whole day camping out or RV's one day use. With 2400W high output power, the F2400 can power more and higher-power appliances.

Super Fast Charging within 1.5 Hours

All the solar generators of Fossibot adopts bidirectional technology which enables users to recharge the machine super fast. F2400 supports AC charging, solar charging and car charging. It can be fully recharged within 2 hours by 1100W AC charge. By AC and 500W max solar panels charge simultaneously, it only takes 1.5 hours which is over twice faster compared to similar products on the market.

16 Ports to Powers 99% Appliances

Fossibot F2400 features 16 output ports, including 6 AC output ports, 4 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports, 2 DC5521 ports, 1 cigarette lighter, and a 12V/25A outlet for RV. With 2400W total output, the Fossibot F2400 can power 99% of appliances including micro wave, projector, electric grill, electric kettles, space heaters,drone, hair dryers,etc. When the total loads exceed 2400W, the F2400 can continue to power all the loads by decreasing the voltage until the peak power reaches 4600W and the voltage below 78V.

Special Designs for Convenience

Besides large capacity and high power, Fossibot also designed fan covers for dust-proof and avoid ants or flies to enter which may possibly cause short circuit. For the DC and USB ports, Fossibot designed rubber plug covers for daily life water-resistance and dust-proof. On the top of the machine, there is a space for collecting the charging cables to avoid losing.

Availability:



Retail Discount/Coupon Final Price Period Purchase Link fossibot.com $1,699 $200off + $200 coupon $1,299 11.21-12.5 Official Amazon.co.jp 218,800JPY 53,800JPY 165,000JPY 11.21-11.30 Amazon.co.jp Rakuten.co.jp 299,990JPY Get Coupon 165,000JPY 11.21-11.30 Amazon.co.jp

Tutorial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vNtILDmLU1g

Official: https://www.fossibot.com/pages/f2400-promotion

SOURCE Fossibot