U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,956.00
    -18.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,661.00
    -114.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,656.00
    -52.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,844.30
    -8.90 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.80
    -0.28 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.10
    -11.30 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    20.83
    -0.17 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0269
    -0.0051 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.07
    +0.14 (+0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1831
    -0.0066 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.0360
    +0.7110 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,018.92
    -690.72 (-4.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    369.24
    -22.84 (-5.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,346.35
    -39.17 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

Fossibot Launches F2400 Solar Generator with 2400W High-power and Super Fast Charge

·2 min read

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fossibot, a portable power station brand from China, is releasing its first solar generator in the US & Japan. Focusing on large capacity, high-power and super fast charging, Fossibot aims to offer a portable and renewable energy solution. The first product Fossibot F2400 is characterized 2048Wh large capacity, 2400W high-power, and super fast charging within 1.5 Hours. From Nov.21st-Dec.5th, Fossibot F2400 is first released on Official website, Amazon Japan and Rakuten Japan.

Fossibot f2400 first release
Fossibot f2400 first release

2048Wh Large Capacity and 2400W High-power

The Fossibot F2400 comes a capacity of 2048Wh and 2400 high AC output power, which satisfies a family's half day emergency use and 8 people's whole day camping out or RV's one day use. With 2400W high output power, the F2400 can power more and higher-power appliances.

Super Fast Charging within 1.5 Hours

All the solar generators of Fossibot adopts bidirectional technology which enables users to recharge the machine super fast. F2400 supports AC charging, solar charging and car charging. It can be fully recharged within 2 hours by 1100W AC charge. By AC and 500W max solar panels charge simultaneously, it only takes 1.5 hours which is over twice faster compared to similar products on the market.

16 Ports to Powers 99% Appliances

Fossibot F2400 features 16 output ports, including 6 AC output ports, 4 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports, 2 DC5521 ports, 1 cigarette lighter, and a 12V/25A outlet for RV. With 2400W total output, the Fossibot F2400 can power 99% of appliances including micro wave, projector, electric grill, electric kettles, space heaters,drone, hair dryers,etc. When the total loads exceed 2400W, the F2400 can continue to power all the loads by decreasing the voltage until the peak power reaches 4600W and the voltage below 78V.

Special Designs for Convenience

Besides large capacity and high power, Fossibot also designed fan covers for dust-proof and avoid ants or flies to enter which may possibly cause short circuit. For the DC and USB ports, Fossibot designed rubber plug covers for daily life water-resistance and dust-proof. On the top of the machine, there is a space for collecting the charging cables to avoid losing.

Availability:


Retail

Discount/Coupon

Final Price

Period

Purchase Link

fossibot.com

$1,699

$200off +

$200 coupon

$1,299

11.21-12.5

Official

Amazon.co.jp

218,800JPY

53,800JPY

165,000JPY

11.21-11.30

Amazon.co.jp

Rakuten.co.jp

299,990JPY

Get Coupon

165,000JPY

11.21-11.30

Amazon.co.jp

Tutorial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vNtILDmLU1g

Official: https://www.fossibot.com/pages/f2400-promotion

SOURCE Fossibot

Recommended Stories

  • Philips recalls some previously replaced ventilators -FDA statement

    Philips, which has been struggling with a major recall of ventilators, is recalling some machines it has previously replaced, according to an FDA statement. A Philips spokesperson said on Monday that only Trilogy 100/200 venilator models were potentially affected. The FDA said the company had notified it that the sound abatement foam could come loose in some refurbished models, "lowering the inspiratory pressure".

  • 3 No-Brainer Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The energy industry can be a great spot for dividend investors. The sector tends to generate lots of cash flow, which companies can return to shareholders via dividends. Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) are three energy dividend stocks that three Fool.com contributors believe are no-brainer buys right now.

  • 9 Biggest EV Charging and Infrastructure Companies in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 9 biggest EV charging and infrastructure companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 5 Biggest EV Charging and Infrastructure Companies in the World. The highly evident effects of climate change all over the world are forcing the […]

  • Hyundai launches home charging ecosystem as part of EV push

    Hyundai announced this week at the LA Auto Show a new way for its customers to charge at home as part of the company's efforts to woo a new group of EV buyers. Hyundai Home, the automaker calls it, incorporates solar panels, energy storage and EV charging for Hyundai owners. Hyundai announced a partnership with Electrum, a solar panel, home battery and heat pump installer, which will help customers in 16 states find the right power installers and systems for their EV charging needs.

  • How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?

    Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...

  • Sweden’s Housing Market Rout Deepens in Warning for World

    (Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s home-price decline accelerated in October, as the Nordic country gripped by the most severe housing slump in three decades shows what may lie ahead for many other developed economies. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump Cites Twitter ‘

  • Religious employees allegedly fired for not getting COVID-19 vaccine sue Massachusetts pharmaceutical company

    Several religious employees of a Massachusetts pharmaceutical company, who claim they were fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine have filed a lawsuit, led by Alex Jones' attorney.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Defensive Stocks Deserve a Look

    Making the right decision in the investment market is no easy task. What investors need here is a way to cut through the noise, take the raw flood of stock data, and reduce it to a pattern, a usable information point that can indicate potential winners in the markets. This is where the TipRanks Smart Score comes in, a data tool that fills exactly this niche. The Smart Score takes the gathered data from the stock market, and puts it to work, collating it into categories and rating every stock by

  • Why FTX Is Lehman Brothers of Crypto

    The cryptocurrency exchange imploded within a few days, causing a financial earthquake whose consequences have yet to be determined.

  • Don’t Skip DoorDash’s Side Dishes

    After a sour year during which DoorDash lost nearly three-quarters of its market value, shares of the delivery platform are up a sweet 28% over the past month. With restaurant delivery slowing, DoorDash is getting credit for the groceries and convenience items it delivers on the side—services that are sinking some more pure-play competitors. The grocery deliverer Instacart has cut its own valuation by two-thirds since early last year, down to around $13 billion from $39 billion, according to the Information, a news publication.

  • Israeli Inflation Surprise Divides Rate Hike Calls

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Stick to Own PlatformIsrael’s faster-than-expected inflation in October means it’s not a question of if, but how much, the central bank will raise interest rates on Monday

  • More than 1 in 4 workers making $200,000 or more now say they live paycheck to paycheck. So even rich people are struggling to save, and pros offer 3 solutions

    Rising prices have left “little purchasing power,” even for the country’s highest earners, pros say.

  • StanChart sees Asia, Middle East as bright spots in weak global economy

    Standard Chartered expects Asia and the Middle East to outperform other regions even as spiralling inflation and a spike in borrowing costs risk tipping major global economies into a recession next year, a senior executive at the bank said. The London-headquartered lender has been beefing up its transaction banking and financial markets businesses, betting the two regions will still see economic growth while many Western countries face contraction, said Simon Cooper, StanChart's CEO of corporate, commercial and institutional banking business.

  • Looking To Build A Business Empire? Start With Motivosity.

    Right now, companies can head to the Motivosity website and request a demo to see how all of that employee engagement power improves their workplace.

  • A few charts to remember before you jump to conclusions

    Stocks ticked lower last week, with the S&P 500 declining 0.7%.

  • Stocks Poised for Flat Open

    The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday will release the minutes from its Nov. 1-2 meeting, when it raised interest rates 0.75 percentage point.

  • Disney reappoints Bob Iger as chief executive as shares head for worst slump since 1970s

    Former Walt Disney chief executive Bob Iger is returning to the media company in his former role less than a year after he retired, following a dramatic slide in the company's share price in the last year.

  • FTX Says Top 50 Creditors Are Owed $3.1 Billion

    FTX owes its 50 largest creditors about $3.1 billion, the failed cryptocurrency exchange said in a bankruptcy court filing Saturday.

  • Black Friday can offer investors clues about how much gas consumers have left in the tank: Here’s what to watch out for

    Black Friday is arriving at an interesting time for the American consumer. Shoppers have seemingly persevered this year despite an all-out assault on their pocketbooks and net worth --- from falling equity prices and, more recently, home valuations, to rampant inflation that has eroded their spending power.

  • Schwab’s Liz Ann Sonders Sees Trouble Still Ahead. Where to Invest Now.

    The chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab recommends investors look beyond broad categories of value or growth. "This is time you want to look for great companies without putting blinders on."