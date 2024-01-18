Foster care organization opening office in Terre Haute

Jan. 17—The National Youth Advocate Program, a foster care organization in collaboration with the Indiana Department of Children Services, announced the opening of a new office in Terre Haute.

This additional location, along with nine other offices in Indiana, will allow NYAP to further its mission of providing a safe, nurturing, stable and temporary home environment for youth at risk of abuse or neglect in Indiana.

The Terre Haute office will focus on licensing homes and serving youth in foster care in Sullivan, Greene, Vigo, Clay, Owen, Vermillion and Parke counties.

NYAP will announce a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event for its new office at a later date, the organization stated in a press release.