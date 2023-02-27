Fostering Innovation in the Air Force

BMNT Inc.'s Innovation Project Leaders Course a Key Piece of Air Force Training Protocol

Air Force leaders working to integrate innovation skills across their organizations have a new way to accelerate change.

The Innovation Project Leaders (IPL) course offered by BMNT , the company transforming mission-driven innovation, and North Carolina State University is a unique opportunity for leaders to develop innovation capacity by building a cadre of trained, certified innovation professionals. Airmen can now receive the "Complex Problem Solving" Special Experience Identifier (SEI) designation issued by the Air Force for completing the course.

The designation of IPL as a Complex Problem Solving (SEI 9IE) qualifying course is significant for Airmen who complete the training. As the Air Force continues to build the capacity for innovation, SEIs will be one way the Service identifies Airmen for future assignments.

"Students in the course work on command-approved problems using startup methods adapted for the military and other mission-driven organizations," said Dr. Bull Holland, the course director. "While there is a lot of great innovation training in America's universities, it's not always available to service members. We are democratizing that training."

IPL combines BMNT's hard-won lessons innovating on the battlefield and in the boardroom with NC State's first-class entrepreneurship education ecosystem. Course participants learn how to use modern entrepreneurial tools and processes to solve mission-critical problems at speed.

The course is designed for live, virtual delivery in order to maximize the number of students who can attend while eliminating travel costs. Course graduates receive a digital certificate from both BMNT and NC State to use in the process of submitting for the SEI. For more information contact the team at h4xtraining@bmnt.com

About BMNT, Inc.: BMNT is an internationally recognized innovation consultancy and early-stage enterprise accelerator that is changing the future of public service innovation.

