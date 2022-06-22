U.S. markets open in 8 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,732.25
    -35.50 (-0.94%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,254.00
    -271.00 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,464.75
    -112.50 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,676.00
    -17.40 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.58
    -0.07 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.60
    -10.20 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    21.39
    -0.38 (-1.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0506
    -0.0032 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    -3.3070 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.19
    -31.03 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2238
    -0.0042 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3230
    -0.3340 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,314.75
    -188.88 (-0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.98
    -7.09 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,216.57
    -29.74 (-0.11%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Fosun announced an update on outstanding tender offer to accept Any-and-All for full outstanding principal amount of the Only Two Offshore Bonds Maturing This Year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FOSUF
  • FOSUY

HONG KONG, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 22 June, Fosun International Limited ((HKEX stock code: 00656, "Fosun International") announced an update on outstanding tender offer to accept Any-and-All for full outstanding principal amount of its only two offshore bonds maturing this year. The two offshore bonds are FOSUNI 5.5% 2023 US dollar bond  puttable in August this year, at the amount about USD380 million, and  Euro bond FOSUNI 3.3% 2022 maturing in October this year, at the amount about EUR384 million.

These two bonds are the Company's only maturing offshore bonds this year. The expiration deadline is 4 July 2022 and the purchase price of these two bonds is redeemable at 100% of face value.

On 20 June 2022, Fosun International announced a tender offer to the two above-mentioned offshore bonds, with a cap US$200 million. The company made the announcement to upsize the tender offer to Any-and-All today.

Fosun International maintains a solid financial position, with abundant cash on hand and diversified financing channels to meet future business needs. Fosun has been following the discipline to manage liability in advance and will pursue further liability management exercise for outstanding notes. With the diversified business mix, globalized portfolio, and the strategy of "Profound Industry Operations + Industrial Investment", and Fosun is well-weathered with market risks and shall continue to adhere to a strict financial discipline solidifying our capital base.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fosun-announced-an-update-on-outstanding-tender-offer-to-accept-any-and-all-for-full-outstanding-principal-amount-of-the-only-two-offshore-bonds-maturing-this-year-301572662.html

SOURCE Fosun

Recommended Stories

  • Corporate Distress in Europe Hits Highest Since August 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Corporate distress in Europe’s biggest markets is near a two-year high as inflation and higher interest rates squeeze indebted firms.Most Read from BloombergStocks Gain After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersMusk, Roubini and Goldman Warn of Rising US Recession RiskCompani

  • BTC Markets first crypto firm to win Australian Financial Service License

    Australian cryptocurrency exchange BTC Markets announced on Tuesday it has become the first crypto firm to receive an Australian Financial Service License (AFSL) from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). See related article: What does the new Australian Labor government mean for the crypto industry? Fast facts BTC Markets says the license will enable […]

  • Ukraine Latest: India to Resist Anti-US Views at BRICS Summit

    (Bloomberg) -- India is expected to resist an anticipated push from Chinese President Xi Jinping to use this year’s BRICS summit of emerging market powers, which includes Russia, as a platform to highlight his efforts to build an alternative to the US-led global order, Indian officials with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Why Nio Stock Surged 10% Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged Tuesday morning as the broader U.S. market rose, and was trading 10.2% higher as of 12:23 p.m. ET. Ironically, the electric vehicle (EV) maker just got a massive price target downgrade, but investors right now appear to care less about what analysts think and more about what's happening in Nio's home market of China. On Tuesday morning, Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung slashed his price target on Nio to $41.10 per share from $87 a share, according to TheFly.com.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Market Rallies; Here Comes Fed Chief Powell

    A market rally attempt gained steam as Tesla jumped but investors should be wary. Fed chief Jerome Powell is on tap again.

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

  • 9 Big Companies Already Plunged Into A Recession, Analysts Say

    Wall Street is nervous a recession is right around the corner. But analysts think some S&P 500 companies have sunk into one already.

  • Crypto industry bails out bitcoin, NFT marketplace Magic Eden raises $130 million

    Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith joins the Live show to explain the bounce back seen in bitcoin's pricing after weeks of volatility in the cryptocurrency space and Magic Eden's rise to prominence as a crypto marketplace.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Tesla Stock Spikes As Elon Musk Does This; Bitcoin Battles Back

    The Dow Jones rallied as stocks struck back. Tesla spiked even as Elon Musk issued a warning. Bitcoin bounced. Apple stock rose.

  • 4 of the Safest Stocks to Buy If the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite have respectively fallen by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. This means the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are officially in the grip of a bear market. To make matters worse, there's the growing likelihood that the U.S. could enter a recession.

  • Investors bruised by the stock market are crawling back to savings bonds — here’s what this once humble, now hot asset can do for you

    With returns edging closer to what you’d see in the stock market, savings bonds are becoming a tempting alternative.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $134,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Morgan Stanley's chief executive officer James Gorman was the latest prominent executive to warn of a coming recession, saying at a June 13 financial conference, "It's possible we go into recession, obviously, probably 50-50 odds now." Ultra-high-yield dividend stocks can be a good place to run for cover during turbulent markets. Investors with an extra $134,200 in capital lying around to evenly split between these two quality income stocks could generate growing five-figure annual dividend income in the years ahead.

  • Diamondback Stock Jumps. Its Dividend Increase Is ‘Hard to Ignore.’

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Diamondback Energy surged on Tuesday after the oil explorer said it would increase its base dividends from $2.80 to $3 per common share annually, a 7.1% jump, beginning at the end of the month.

  • Fed to lift rates by 75 basis points in July, 50 bps in September - Reuters poll

    The Federal Reserve will deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate hike in July, followed by a half-percentage-point rise in September, and won't scale back to quarter-percentage-point moves until November at the earliest, according to economists polled by Reuters. Last week the Fed hiked the federal funds rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, its largest rate increase since 1994, after official data just a few days earlier showed inflation unexpectedly rose despite expectations it had peaked. The latest poll results, released on Wednesday before Fed Chair Jerome Powell was due to appear before the Senate Banking Committee as part of his twice-yearly monetary policy testimony to Congress, show momentum is still behind the U.S. central bank doing more, not less, despite rising recession concerns and a steep sell-off in financial markets.

  • Primark to trial click and collect as shop sales rebound

    Budget chain previously said it did not need online business.

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Soaring Today

    Elon Musk's clarification about the electric vehicle company's layoffs sent the stock higher.

  • How Are REITs Performing Compared To The Rest Of The Market In 2022?

    The S&P 500 just came out of its worst week since March 2020 and is still down by over 21% from the beginning of the year, with a move downward from 4,800 to under 3,800. The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEArca: XLRE) has dropped from $51.50 to $39.75, down about 22.5% for the year. That’s the benchmark for REITs and it’s not outperforming the market as a whole, an indicator that, in general, this sector is failing to provide investors with better returns than the stock market taken as

  • US Futures, Stocks Turn Gloomy on Recession Fears: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A bounce in stocks reversed in Asia Wednesday and the dollar climbed amid ever-louder warnings about the risk of an economic downturn.Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapMortgage Lenders Timed the Market PerfectlyElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpMSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific share ind

  • Looking for Dividend-Paying Defense Stocks to Grab Now? Deutsche Bank Suggests 2 Names to Consider

    Last week, the Fed’s open market committee raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75%, the largest such increase in almost 30 years. The move marks a shift to an aggressive stance against inflation, and an attempt by the Fed to head off a potential recession. In fact, preliminary data leaked from the Atlanta Fed earlier in the week showed that the US is in a technical recession. While official numbers won’t be released until after the second quarter ends, the early numbers show that 2Q22 will e