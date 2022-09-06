U.S. markets open in 8 hours 12 minutes

Fosun International has been awarded the "ESG Benchmark Awards - The ESG Leader" Award

·5 min read

HONG KONG, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) held the inaugural awards ceremony of the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Achievement Awards 2021/2022 in Hong Kong on 30 August. Fosun International was awarded the "ESG Benchmark Awards – The ESG Leader" Silver Award in recognition of its efforts and outstanding performances in the environmental protection, social responsibility, and corporate governance aspects.

With strong support of HSIL as the Major Sponsor, the Awards are in recognition of the enterprises with outstanding ESG performance

The ESG Achievement Awards is organized by the Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB), a non-profit taking organization, with the strong support of Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited (HSIL) as the Major Sponsor. With the theme "Pursuit of the ESG E.R.A-Evolution, Resilience, Action", this year, the ESG Achievement Awards aims at highlighting excellence among high-achieving companies who are blazing a trail for others to follow in the realm of ESG development and to provide innovative ESG solutions for companies and societies at large to take inspirations from when developing their own ESG action plans.

With Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited (HSIL) being the Major Sponsor and Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA) as the ESG Data Provider cum Supporting Organization, the jury panel was able to evaluate participating organizations comprehensively and fairly.

Mr Joseph Chan Ho-lim, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury, The Government of Hong Kong SAR, joined the award presentation ceremony as a guest of honor. Mr Joseph Chan Ho-lim, JP, states, "Hong Kong's status as Asia's leading international financial centre, ranked 3rd in the world and 1st in Asia under the Global Financial Centres Index, has well-positioned the city to be the green and sustainable finance hub, raising green and sustainable capital and products in the region. The volume of green and sustainable bonds in Hong Kong last year accounts for one-third of the Asian green and sustainable bond market. And we will continue to work closely with the industry and stakeholders to embrace ESG."

"It is delighted to see more organisations investing in ESG development and continuing to improve their contributions to the sustainable development of the planet. The Awards are recognized to all the winners for their strong determination. We believe that the ESG performance of an organisation is closely related to its profitability. Organisations with good ESG performance are usually more competitive compared with similar organisations in the industry. " said Mr Paul Pong, Co-Founder of IESGB.

Fosun's ESG has been recognized by global professional institutions

Fosun's outstanding performance in ESG has been recognized by global professional institutions. Fosun International's MSCI ESG rating was AA, making it the only conglomerate in Greater China with a MSCI ESG rating of AA, besides, being selected as a constituent of the MSCI CHINA ESG LEADERS 10-40 Index; its Hang Seng Sustainability Rating was A, and it was selected as a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index (HSSUSB) and Hang Seng ESG 50 Index. Fosun International's FTSE Russell ESG rating has improved for two consecutive years, and it became a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series for the first time.

While developing its businesses, Fosun emphasizes the use of ESG criteria to assess its own sustainable development capability and level. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), Fosun has been actively engaging its member companies in the implementation of ESG strategies. On the environmental front, Fosun has made a commitment to the society to "achieve carbon emission peak by 2028 and carbon neutrality by 2050", and is making steady progress towards these targets.

Moreover, Fosun continued to make unremitting efforts on social welfare. The Group and its member companies carried out public welfare projects such as supporting the combat against the pandemic, assisting in the fight against malaria in Africa, disaster relief, Rural Doctors program, fostering education, culture promotion, and entrepreneurial support to actively promote community development and help people's livelihood and improve social well-being.

Looking globally, since the COVD-19 outbroke in early 2020, Fosun has immediately initiated the global deployment of medical supplies to provide strong support for China and overseas to fight against the pandemic. In addition to the urgent deployment of protective materials to assist countries and regions affected by the pandemic, Fosun also partnered with BioNTech, a German biotechnology company, to jointly develop the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (COMIRNATY®), providing a strong support for defeating the pandemic. In addition, Fosun has participated in the joint construction of a "malaria-free world" for more than 15 years. Among the first Chinese pharmaceutical brands well recognized in Africa, Artesun® (artesunate for injection), self-developed and manufactured by Fosun Pharma, has been used to treat over 48 million severe malaria patients worldwide by the end of 2021.

This year, Fosun enters into the 30 years of establishment. Fosun has been dedicated itself with the values of "Self-improvement, Teamwork, Performance, and Contribution to Society" raised when Fosun established 30 years ago. It has developed into a global innovation-driven consumer group, strengthening its presence in four business segments, namely Health, Happiness, Wealth and Intelligent Manufacturing and is committed to creating happier lives for families worldwide. Looking ahead, with the concept of "Sharing Happiness", Fosun will join hands with customers, partners, investors and all parties in the society to create a happy ecosystem and share happiness and value of Fosun.

About Fosun

Founded in 1992, Fosun is a global innovation-driven consumer group dedicated to providing high-quality products and services for families around the world in Health, Happiness, Wealth, and Intelligent Manufacturing segments. In 2007, Fosun International Limited was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 00656.HK). As of 30 June 2022, Fosun International's total assets amounted to RMB849.7 billion. Fosun International ranks No.589 on the 2022 Forbes Global 2000 List, with a MSCI ESG rating of AA.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fosun-international-has-been-awarded-the-esg-benchmark-awards--the-esg-leader-award-301617979.html

SOURCE Fosun

