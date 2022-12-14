U.S. markets closed

Fosun International Receives "ESG Leading Enterprise Award" and "ESG Leading Social Initiative Award" from Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition

HONG KONG, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 12 December 2022, the results of the fourth ESG Leading Enterprise Awards 2022, which was organized by the Chinese Edition of Bloomberg Businessweek in partnership with Deloitte, one of the world's largest accounting firms, and with the support from InvestHK under the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Hong Kong Institute of Bankers, Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute, and CFA Society Hong Kong, were announced at the awards ceremony. Fosun International has garnered the "ESG Leading Enterprise Award" in the Category I - Market capitalization over HK$20 billion and the "ESG Leading Social Initiative Award".

The "ESG Leading Enterprise Award" commends Fosun for actively promoting the sustainable development of ESG

This year, Fosun International was accredited with the "ESG Leading Enterprise Award" in the Category I - Market capitalization over HK$20 billion by Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition, representing the market's recognition of Fosun International in environmental, social, corporate governance (ESG), corporate sustainability, and information disclosure, etc. Recipients of the "ESG Leading Enterprise Award" in the Category I - Market capitalization over HK$20 billion include large-scale Hong Kong-listed companies such as Hang Seng Bank, Henderson Land Development, Sun Hung Kai Properties, New World Development, Sino Land, etc.

As a globalized company rooted in China, Fosun takes initiatives to create business value and gives high priorities to corporate social responsibility. Together with its original aspiration of "Self-improvement, Teamwork, Performance, and Contribution to Society" and its corporate mission of "Creating Happier Lives for Families Worldwide", Fosun has always integrated the principle of sustainable development into all levels of the Group's operations.

Since 2019, Fosun International has established the ESG Board Committee and the ESG Working Group to comprehensively improve ESG management and ensure the implementation of each ESG indicator. Fosun International has also established an ESG Management Committee as well as an ESG Executive Committee to promote the effective implementation of ESG strategies and initiatives.

In recent years, Fosun has achieved remarkable ESG performance. Its MSCI ESG rating was AA and the Hang Seng Sustainability rating was A. Fosun International has been selected as a constituent stock of Hang Seng ESG 50 Index (top 50 large-to-mid cap) for two consecutive years and it has been included as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index for three consecutive years, which includes 87 Hong Kong-listed companies with the most outstanding performance in corporate sustainability (top 20% of the Hang Seng Composite Index constituent stocks). Besides, its FTSE Russell ESG rating improved significantly, outperforming the industry average, and it has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the first time this year. Its S&P CSA ESG score ranked ahead of 90% of its global peers and significantly ahead of the industry average. All these affirm Fosun's ESG achievements and the global recognition of Fosun's ESG efforts.

The "ESG Leading Social Initiative Award" commends Fosun's contribution to the global fight against the pandemic and malaria

Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition presented Fosun the "ESG Leading Social Initiative Award" to commend Fosun for its active contribution to the global fight against the pandemic including the introduction of COMIRNATY®, a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed with BioNTech, a German biotechnology company. At the same time, it commends Fosun for its contribution in aiding the fight against malaria in Africa. Fosun has participated in the joint construction of a "malaria-free world" for more than 15 years. Fosun Pharma's self-developed Artesun®, artesunate for injection has brought hope to malaria patients.

Since the COVD-19 outbreak in early 2020 and in the face of the severe pandemic situation overseas, Fosun has immediately initiated the global deployment of medical supplies to provide strong support for overseas countries and regions to fight against the pandemic. Fosun also partnered with BioNTech to jointly develop the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, COMIRNATY®. As of June 2022, a total of more than 30 million doses of COMIRNATY® have been sold in Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR and Taiwan region. In November 2022, Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR introduced the COMIRNATY® bivalent vaccine, which can protect against the Omicron variant, and vaccination became available on 1 December. In addition, in response to the Macao SAR government's epidemic prevention and measures to expedite tourism recovery, the self-paid COVID-19 vaccination service of the COMIRNATY® COVID-19 mRNA vaccine for non-Macao residents has been officially rolled out as of 1 November 2022.

In addition to COMMIRATY®, the artesunate for injection, Artesun®, self-developed and manufactured by Fosun Pharma, is the first Chinese brand pharmaceutical product well recognized in Africa and it has been used to treat over 48 million severe malaria patients worldwide by the end of 2021.

2022 marks Fosun's 30 years of establishment. Since its establishment 30 years ago, Fosun has put forward the core values of "Self-improvement, Teamwork, Performance, and Contribution to Society" to help Fosuners stay motivated. Standing at the new starting point of 30 years of establishment, Fosun will continue to strengthen its core businesses, deepen innovation and globalization, hoping to join hands with customers, partners, investors and all parties in the society to create a happy ecosystem and share happiness and value of Fosun to fulfill its mission of "Creating Happier Lives for Families Worldwide".

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fosun-international-receives-esg-leading-enterprise-award-and-esg-leading-social-initiative-award-from-bloomberg-businessweekchinese-edition-301702380.html

SOURCE Fosun

