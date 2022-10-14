U.S. markets closed

Fosun Pharma's MSCI ESG Rating Upgraded to A

·5 min read

SHANGHAI, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading index company Morgan Stanley Capital International ("MSCI") recently announced its latest annual Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") rating results. In recognition of its outstanding performance in ESG, MSCI upgraded the ESG rating of Fosun Pharma (stock code: 600196.SH, 02196.HK) from BBB to A, ranking the top level in China. Fosun Pharma's MSCI ESG rating has been upgraded from BB in 2020 to BBB in 2021. The continuous upgrade to A this year demonstrates the high recognition of Fosun Pharma's ESG management by the capital market, and shows Fosun Pharma's long-term investment value.

The MSCI ESG rating is one of the top ESG evaluation systems recognized by investment institutions around the world. The latest rating upgrade is based on Fosun Pharma's outstanding performance in environmental, social and corporate governance.

Regarding environmental protection, Fosun Pharma has established an EHS committee, built a perfect EHS management system, and continued to promote the ISO14001 certification of its member companies. In addition, based on the comprehensive achievement of the last five-year strategic goal of EHS management, the second five-year (2021-2026) strategic goal was set to continue to promote the reduction of waste gas, waste water and waste disposal, to reduce the consumption of energy and water, as well as the greenhouse gas emissions.

Regarding social responsibility, Fosun Pharma is committed to meeting unmet clinical needs, continuously improving product accessibility and affordability, and benefiting more patients. By the end of 2021, Artesun® has been used to treat over 48 million severe malaria patients worldwide. As of today, 175 million children in high malaria transmission African countries had benefited from the "Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention Program", for which SPAQ-CO® Disp is used as the core drug, effectively reducing morbidity of malaria in children under five years old in Africa. During the pandemic, Fosun Pharma has worked actively in various aspects such as drug research and development, supplies donation, etc., and made an effort to ensure the supply of testing kits, emergency drugs, medical equipment, etc. In addition, in terms of product quality, Fosun Pharma has established a product life-cycle quality management system, which strictly controls the quality of each step from raw material procurement, and production to product storage. In terms of talent training, Fosun Pharma has established diversified recruitment channels and continued to attract talent. It also established a corporate university - Fosun University of Healthcare Management, to give employees sufficient support for learning and self-development.

Regarding corporate governance, Fosun Pharma has set up an ESG Committee under the board of directors to supervise the group's ESG matters. The ESG Committee has set up an ESG working group to fully implement the group's ESG strategy, thereby integrating ESG management into daily operations. The company has a complete anti-corruption system, which is promoted by an independent integrity inspection department, and ensures the compliance of the company's internal and external stakeholders through training, auditing and other methods. In addition, the company also continues to uphold professional, branded, digital and compliant marketing control.

Founded in 1994, Fosun Pharma is a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical and healthcare industry group deep-rooted in China. It has always been actively promoting ESG management and information disclosure, continuing to improve its ESG system, aiming for long-term sustainable development.

Fosun Pharma has issued Corporate Social Responsibility Report for 14 consecutive years and disclosed the ESG Report in the annual report for two consecutive years, disclosing the company's ESG performance to stakeholders continuously. In terms of awards and ratings, Fosun Pharma was awarded WIND ESG rating A and was listed in China's Top 500 ESG Companies. In August 2022, the first Fortune China ESG Impact List selected 40 companies with Fosun Pharma topping the list. Fosun Pharma's 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report was awarded a Five-star rating (excellence), and won Outstanding Enterprise in Corporate Social Responsibility and Technology Innovation in "2021 China Benefit Corporation".

In the future, Fosun Pharma will constantly improve its ESG management system and promote ESG governance. Taking concrete action to fulfill social responsibility, Fosun Pharma will continue to enhance the satisfaction of investors and other stakeholders.

About Fosun Pharma

Founded in 1994, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. ("Fosun Pharma"; stock code: 600196. SH, 02196. HK) is a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical and healthcare industry group deep-rooted in China. Fosun Pharma directly operates businesses including pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical devices, medical diagnosis, and healthcare services. As a shareholder of Sinopharm Co., Ltd., Fosun Pharma expands its areas in the pharmaceutical distribution and retail business.

Fosun Pharma is patient-centered and clinical needs-oriented. The company enriches its innovative product pipeline through diversified and multi-level cooperation models such as independent research and development, cooperative development, license-in, and in-depth incubation. Fosun Pharma has formed technological platforms for innovative small molecule drugs, antibody drugs, and cell therapy with a focus on key disease areas including oncology and immunomodulation, metabolism and digestive system, as well as central nervous system. Fosun Pharma also vigorously explores cutting-edge technologies, such as RNA, gene therapy, ADC and PROTAC, to enhance its innovation capabilities.

Guided by the 4IN strategy (Innovation, Internationalization, Intelligentization, and Integration), Fosun Pharma will uphold the development model of "innovation transformation, integrated operation, and steady growth", with the mission of creating shareholder values through strengthening its independent R&D and external cooperation and enriching its product pipelines, as well as promoting the global networks and enhancing operational efficiency. Fosun Pharma will actively promote the digital and physical business layout in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry and is committed to becoming a first-class enterprise in the global medical and health market.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fosun-pharmas-msci-esg-rating-upgraded-to-a-301649216.html

SOURCE Fosun Pharma

