Fosun RZ Capital Leverages industry resources to help innovative start-ups succeed in global markets

·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent news, Fosun RZ announced it has independently raised 2 billion to set up a new RMB Fund (in equivalent to 300M+ US Dollar) to make early stage investment in technology innovation and new consumer brands, and in which they are paying extra attention to cross-broader e-commerce platform and ERP solution providers in India and South-east Asia.

On the top of that, Fosun RZ Capital is raising another US dollar fund to provide a multi-stage support for innovative start-ups worldwide. To explore more under-water opportunities and enlarge its global influence, it also plans to open new offices and bring in more local talents in United Kingdom and Singapore in 2022.

Established in 2013, Fosun RZ Capital is now a global leading industry investment institution backed by Fosun—a global innovation-driven consumer group. It is designated to leverage Fosun's international resources to help innovation-driven start-ups make a soft landing then expand their business in overseas market, especially in Asia. Up till now, Fosun RZ Capital already had several offices in China, the United States, India and Israel covering investment opportunities in emerging markets around the globe.

As a 'Glocal' philosophy practitioner, Fosun RZ capital has its say in cross-market learning and rich experience in incubating unicorns. In India, Fosun RZ capital kicked off in 2016 and since then invested in Makemytrip(MMYT), Delhivery, ixigo, Dot, Kissht, Let's transport, Trell and others. Except the Nasdaq listed company Makemytrip(MMYT), it is considered a phenomenal track record that 2 other companies mentioned above (Ixigo and Delhivery) are now at Unicorn++ valuations and plan to be listed in Indian stock exchange. In the United States, it has discovered potentials in the food technology gaint GrubMarket, digital automotive radar leader Uhnder and the pioneer in virtual claims solutions provider—Snapsheet since 2014. In Israel, one of its portfolio company—Splitty is now going to file for IPO which was scheduled in the upcoming year.

With its in-depth connection to Fosun's 100+ member companies from healthcare, consumer brands, financing service to smart manufacturing industries, Fosun RZ capital empowers its portfolio companies to seek for strategic synergy within the whole Fosun's business 'ecosystem'. In Israel, the firm invested in Similari, Nucleai and Craft last year and each of these start-ups has been deeply benefited because of the Fosun ecosystem's resources that was introduced by Fosun RZ Capital. And it also helps companies with a global ambition to explore its opportunity overseas. For example, it's now working close with Chinese municipal governments and local industrial parks to attract innovative Israeli companies to start their own business in China with the help of mature exchange programs. Last year, one of its portfolio company IRP Systems has already initiated a cooperative program with Chinese electric vehicle giant Niu Techlogies(Nasdaq: NIU) in Changzhou, China with the help of its local team.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fosun-rz-capital-leverages-industry-resources-to-help-innovative-start-ups-succeed-in-global-markets-301496448.html

SOURCE Fosun RZ Capital

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Electric vehicles (EVs) could account for roughly half of all auto sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will be a winner.

  • Why GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen is using his billions to attack Bed Bath & Beyond

    Bed Bath & Beyond is under siege from GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen.

  • Russian rouble hits new record low in thin offshore trade

    Russia's rouble tumbled to a fresh record low in thin offshore trade on Monday, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble weakened to 133.5 to the dollar after closing at 121.037 on Friday, according to Refinitiv data. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 141.00 to the dollar.

  • Why Shopify's Shares Slid 28% in February

    The e-commerce platform for entrepreneurs warned of a slowdown in 2022, even as it ramps up spending on its infrastructure.

  • Buying These 3 Robinhood Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    The crowd at the no-cost, no-account-minimum stock-trading platform is picking some surprisingly serious names.

  • Palantir stock jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses one ticker that's trending today: Palantir.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum stock is surging

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses why Occidental Petroleum stock is surging.

  • Vermilion Energy Announces Quarterly Dividend

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce a cash dividend of $0.06 CDN per share payable on April 18, 2022 to all shareholders of record on March 31, 2022. The ex-dividend date for this payment is March 30, 2022. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

  • My Top Beaten-Down Growth Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The widespread market sell-off has created a lot of potential buying opportunities for long-term investors. But pulling the trigger when the market just seems to keep going down is easier said than done.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • ‘I think we’re going to see some spectacular returns,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, The star manager whose key innovation fund has struggled amid a fallout for tech stocks, is staying upbeat.

  • Should You Investigate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) At US$34.52?

    Delta Air Lines, Inc. ( NYSE:DAL ) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to...

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Has Record Gain as Activist Calls for Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares had their biggest gain in 30 years of trading after Ryan Cohen’s investment firm RC Ventures disclosed a large stake in the retailer and asked that it consider a sale of the whole company.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on Put

  • Ackman's Pershing Square takes new stake in Canadian Pacific

    BOSTON (Reuters) -Billionaire investor William Ackman has built a new stake in railroad operator Canadian Pacific, returning to one of his most profitable investments as rail firms eye a boost from the drive to cut carbon emissions and as manufacturing is brought back to the United States and Mexico from abroad. Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management reported owning 2.8 million Canadian Pacific shares at the end of Dec. 31, 2021, according to a regulatory filing on Monday. Pershing Square had asked the Securities and Exchange Commission for permission to delay disclosing its holding on a recent regulatory filing so that it could continue accumulating more stock.

  • One-in-10 chance of nuclear apocalypse ‘but keep buying shares’, says investment firm

    A financial research company has raised eyebrows by saying there is a 10pc chance of civilisation being destroyed in a nuclear apocalypse – while urging clients to keep buying shares regardless.

  • Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Recovery Still Has Ways To Go

    Less than 2 years after trading at unprecedented prices, crude oil is running on the other side of the boat – reaching the highs unseen since 2008. Unsurprisingly, both events had an external catalyst. The first one in 2020 killed the demand, while the ongoing one restricted the supply. Yet, as the geopolitical crisis has no end in sight, multi-national oil producers like Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) must reassess the situation.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    The S&P 500 rose 1.3% for the week, so I lost badly last week. The S&P 500 has now outperformed my bearish picks -- meaning that I beat the market, as these are stocks I suggest investors avoid -- in 17 of the past 20 weeks. This week, I see Fossil (NASDAQ: FOSL), Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA), and Atlria (NYSE: MO) as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from.

  • Tesla's on the Rise, but This Nasdaq Meme Stock Is Monday's Big Premarket Winner

    The stock market has been on edge since Russia invaded Ukraine, and in addition to the human devastation, the impacts have rippled across the financial markets. Oil prices soared Monday morning above $125 per barrel, and fears about the potential fallout across the globe sent futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) down 1% in premarket trading as of 7:30 a.m. ET on Monday. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been a hot-button stock for investors for a long time, and shares of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer moved modestly higher even in a falling market.

  • Bullish: Analysts Just Made A Meaningful Upgrade To Their Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Forecasts

    Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. ( NASDAQ:EGLE ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...