We found up to $225 off Nuna car seats and strollers at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

Parents rejoice—Nuna car seats and strollers are massively discounted right now at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2023.

If you're an expectant parent, finding the best car seat and stroller to keep your little one safe and smiling can be a daunting task. With so many baby products on the market, it's hard to know where to start. Luckily, we're here to help take some of the guesswork out of shopping for your baby registry. Below, we found several Reviewed-approved deals on Nuna car seats and strollers available while supplies last at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale.

Nordstrom Anniversary sale Nuna baby deals

Last year's iteration of the Nordstrom Anniversary sale offered similar deals on Nuna baby products, and they sold out fast—so you're going to want to jump on these discounts while you still can. From strollers to car seats, these are the best Nuna baby deals you can shop at Nordstrom today.

Nuna Pipa RX Car Seat & Base

Save more than $100 on this Reviewed-approved car seat at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2023.

The Nuna Pipa car seat ranks among some of the best we've ever tested thanks to its lightweight and attractive design. Designed for installation with or without the base, the airline-certified car seat features side-impact protection, a two-piece removable infant inset and a machine-washable seat pad for easy clean up. Plus, it can be used with any Nuna stroller is is currently down from $425 to just $318.99 at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale.

$318.99 at Nordstrom (Save $106.01)

Nuna Pipa Urbn + Trvl Stroller & Ca Seat Travel System

Traveling with your youngster? Pick up this Nuna baby set for less right now at Nordstrom.

When we tested a similar version of this complete travel system, we were blown away. It was lightweight, easy to install and had tons of extra features—while the price tag can be eyeopening, our tester said it's "one of those baby products that's well worth the cost." This particular set at Nordstrom comes with the wildly-popular Pipa Urban baseless infant car seat and a super compact travel stroller that's designed for a one-handed self-fold to make trips with your baby that much easier. Usually ringing up at $900, you can get this all-in-one baby set for just $674.99 today.

$674.99 at Nordstrom (Save $225.01)

Nuna Rava Flame Retardant Free Convertible Car Seat

This Nuna car seat grows with your little one and it's on sale at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale.

For a car seat that is designed to keep your kiddo back-facing in the car for longer, check out the Nuna Rava convertible car seat. Currently down from $550 to just $399.99 while supplies last at Nordstrom. Equipped with an adjustable harness, a 10-position recline and a durable all-steel frame, the car seat can grow with your little one until they reach 65 pounds. Nuna makes several of our favorite baby products, so we're sure this model will please.

$399.99 at Nordstrom (Save $150.01)

