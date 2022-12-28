U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,797.42
    -31.83 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,011.06
    -230.50 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,237.63
    -115.60 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,732.60
    -16.91 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.06
    -1.47 (-1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.00
    -14.10 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    -0.42 (-1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0624
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8770
    +0.0170 (+0.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2033
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2820
    +0.8530 (+0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,623.91
    -161.18 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.66
    -1.45 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.19
    +24.18 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,340.50
    -107.37 (-0.41%)
     

I Found My Dream Job in Science, and It's Helping Other Black Women Find Theirs

IBM
·1 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / IBM

By Justina Nixon-Saintil

When I look back on my roots, my career path is unconventional. My family moved to the South Bronx from Dominica, a small island nation in the Caribbean, where my mother worked as a teacher. While navigating a new life as a recent immigrant in New York City, she somehow found the time to study and earn her teaching certificate. She believed wholeheartedly in the power of education and knowledge to transform people's lives. And she passed her passion for education onto me.

Today, I oversee all Corporate Social Responsibility efforts for IBM, where I make meaningful investments in education and skills initiatives, many of which were created to aid communities of color. I'm proud to work on a team that is wholly committed to teaching others and expanding opportunities for Black and brown communities.

Continue reading here.

IBM, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Press release picture
IBM, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733421/I-Found-My-Dream-Job-in-Science-and-Its-Helping-Other-Black-Women-Find-Theirs

Recommended Stories

  • Disney World Facing Huge Problem That Could Ruin Your Trip

    While the theme park giant has had a sold-out holiday season, it faces possible worker problems that could ruin your vacation.

  • Congress just approved 401(k) and IRA changes that affect workers across generations. Here are the key points to know

    Dozens of changes are coming to America's retirement landscape.

  • Workers and retirees are getting some year-end goodies from Washington—and more could be on the way

    As part of a bigger bill to keep the government running, Congress has passed, and President Biden has signed, something called Secure 2.0, which will make it easier for millions of Americans to stash more cash into their workplace retirement plans. Finally, it will make it easier for part-time workers to enroll in an employer’s retirement plan, by requiring plans to automatically enroll workers unless they opt-out. Why should retirement plans be available only to full-time workers?

  • The SECURE 2.0 Act and Your Retirement Savings: Expect to See These Big Changes

    Congress passed the long-awaited SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 that promises to restructure most Americans' 401(k) plans and change retirement contribution and withdrawal rules to help Americans grow and preserve their nest eggs. The SECURE 2.0 Act came as part … Continue reading → The post The SECURE 2.0 Act and Your Retirement Savings: Expect to See These Big Changes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Doing a Roth Rollover? Beware the 5-Year Rule

    The Roth IRA has been called "the Swiss Army knife" of personal finance because of its flexibility and the tax-free status of its earnings. That's the reason so many retiring workers move to roll their workplace 401(k) accounts into a … Continue reading → The post Doing a Roth Rollover? Beware the 5-Year Rule appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Agreement over IKEA's Russia sale could be reached in days, says Moscow

    An agreement over the sale of IKEA's factories in Russia could be reached by the end of this year, Russia's industry minister said on Wednesday, as the Swedish furniture giant seeks to negotiate its exit from the country. IKEA decided to close its shops in Russia after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine in February in what it said was a 'special military operation'. Many other western companies - from energy producers to food and clothing chains - have left Russia.

  • Meta and Alphabet Are Losing Their Advertising Throne

    Meta and Alphabet Lose The Advertising Throne It seems that the long-held duopoly ruling the $300 billion advertising market is coming to an end as tech giants are fighting for their piece of the pie. Meta Platform Inc (NASDAQ: META) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) are losing their dominance to Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). Figures According to Insider Intelligence, this will be the first year since 2014 that these two corporati

  • Putin’s energy blackmailing of Europe represents the ‘end of the global oil market,’ top energy historian says

    Putin has tried using energy as a weapon against the West this year, but he risks going too far.

  • Target Offers Huge Post-Christmas 'Clearance' Deals

    Target is the latest big-box chain to join in on the post-Christmas sales period. Known as the 'The Target Clearance Run,' the sale takes place until the end of the year and includes discounts of up to 50% on categories such as sleepwear, children's and adult toys, and beauty and lifestyle products. Additional deals include buy-one-get-one-50%-off on board games, a $15 gift card for those who spend $50 on household cleaning products like tissues, paper towels, and cleaning products as well as $10 off for those who spend $50 on food and beverage same-day delivery.

  • Southwest Airlines may need another week to ‘get their act together,’ analyst says

    Similarweb Senior Insights Manager and Travel Expert Jim Corridore joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the ongoing controversy surrounding Southwest Airlines and its number of cancellations over the holidays.

  • Shale Oil Powerhouse Sues Its Own Investors After 4,000% Stock Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the biggest landowners in Texas oil country doubled returns to investors in 2022. It’s starting the new year by suing some of them as a dispute over the future direction of the company spills into a Delaware court.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsAlameda Lent Sam Bankman-Fried $546

  • 2023 gas prices will average 50 cents less per gallon than 2022, but expect to pay this at the pump come May

    GasBuddy doesn't see a repeat of the record above $5 per gallon of gas paid during 2022's wild swings for the energy markets, but prices won't stay this low.

  • New Judge Assigned in Sam Bankman-Fried Fraud Case

    Judge Lewis Kaplan has replaced Judge Ronnie Abrams, who recused herself because of a potential conflict of interest.

  • Laid Off Tech Workers Quickly Find New Jobs

    Most laid off workers in tech are finding jobs shortly after beginning their search, as employers continue to scoop up workers in a tight labor market.

  • With New EVs Arriving, Brand Loyalty Goes Out the Window

    As more car makers roll out electric vehicles, they are discovering that early customers are far more apt to try new brands.

  • Germany Is Confident a Key Refinery Will Be Fine Without Russian Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s government is confident that a key refinery that provides Berlin and swaths of the eastern part of the country with fuel is well positioned to keep running even as the nation is set to begin its ban on Russian oil in the coming days. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsAlameda Lent

  • Chipmaker Infineon ready to spend billions on acquisitions - CEO

    MUNICH (Reuters) -Infineon is ready to spend several billion euros on the right takeover target as it searches for acquisitions to boost growth, Chief Executive Jochen Hanebeck said in an interview published on Wednesday. The German chip maker is constantly "on the lookout" for suitable companies, Hanebeck told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ). Infineon, which reported a 63% jump in segment profit to 3.4 billion euros ($3.6 billion) in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, has said it sees growth in particular in electromobility, autonomous driving, renewable energy, data centres, and the so-called internet of things.

  • 20 Biggest Employers in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 20 biggest employers in the world. For more companies that sometimes end up employing more than a million people, head on over to 5 Biggest Employers in the World. Employment or the number of people that have a full time job is a crucial factor […]

  • Crypto Exchange Gemini Sued by Investors Over Interest-Earning Program

    Investors say the platform was offering interest-earning crypto through its Gemini Earn program without registering those assets as securities in accordance with U.S. securities law.

  • Analysis-Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale boom is running out of road

    Argentina's booming shale production in Vaca Muerta, a formation that rivals the United States' Permian Basin, is at risk of running out of road as infrastructure to handle the oil and gas nears capacity, threatening to put the brakes on rapid growth. The government is now racing to build out infrastructure: a major new gas pipeline is set to come online mid next year and there are plans for new export terminals near Buenos Aires. The government is also working on a liquefied natural gas (LNG) law to send to Congress hoping to stimulate investment.