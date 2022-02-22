U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

The Found podcast is coming to you live in March with Cityblock's Toyin Ajayi and Tala's Shivani Siroya

Jordan Crook
·1 min read

The early bird gets the worm. And what is the startup world if not a bunch of early birds snatching up an excess of worms? And yet I come bearing even more worms. (This is getting weird, but roll with it.)

Found, TechCrunch's kickass new podcast that tells the stories behind the startups, is coming to you live in the month of March. Darrell Etherington and I are sitting down with Cityblock's Toyin Ajayi on March 3 at 10am PT / 1pm ET and Tala's Shivani Siroya on March 17 at 10am PT / 1pm ET to hear all about their journeys as founders.

If you're not yet familiar with Found, this would be a great moment to get in the mix.

Found is usually published on the podcast app of your choosing each Monday, but for a few select episodes, we're bringing this content to you live. You can hang out with Toyin, Shivani and us in a live video broadcast as we have candid conversations about startup peaks and pits, fundraising, leadership styles and more. Oh, and you can ask your own questions via the chat right as we record!

Click here to register for Found Live with Cityblock's Toyin Ajayi!

Click here to register for Found Live with Tala's Shivani Siroya!

