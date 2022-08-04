U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,151.94
    -3.23 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,726.82
    -85.68 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,720.58
    +52.42 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,906.46
    -2.47 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.01
    -0.53 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.60
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    20.16
    +0.03 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0251
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6760
    -0.0720 (-2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2163
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8610
    -0.1550 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,631.27
    -318.65 (-1.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    518.30
    -14.33 (-2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,448.06
    +2.38 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

Found’s Swathy Prithivi and Atomic’s Jordan Kong on TechCrunch Live

Matt Burns
·1 min read

Swathy Prithivi started Found with the goal of improving the journey of weight loss. The company quickly discovered a huge demand and rapidly scaled its operations and expanded throughout the United States. The company’s story started in an Atomic incubator. On this episode of TechCrunch Live, we hear from Found’s co-founder and COO Swathy Prithivi and Atomic’s Jordan Kong on raising capital and scaling to meet demand.

We hope you can join the live event on Wednesday, August 10, at 12:00 p.m. PDT. Register here for free!

You can apply for TCL Pitch Practice by completing this application. We’ll select the startups 24 hours before the episode. If you’re selected for one event, you can apply for future events too. We want companies to present more than once, using the feedback provided from previous experiences.

TechCrunch Live records live every Wednesday at noon Pacific Daylight Time. Join the event here. It’s free, and attendees have the opportunity to ask guests questions, participate in Pitch Practice and network with other attendees. The show streams live on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, but only viewers on Grip get access to the additional features.

