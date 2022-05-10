U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,010.28
    +19.04 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,199.18
    -46.52 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,782.72
    +159.47 (+1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,772.29
    +10.21 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.99
    -3.10 (-3.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.30
    -17.30 (-0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    -0.37 (-1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0539
    -0.0022 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9930
    -0.0860 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2318
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3750
    +0.0120 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,403.31
    +645.95 (+2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    730.73
    +13.53 (+1.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.22
    +26.64 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

I found out I was underpaid. Now I create TikTok videos asking strangers how much money they make to help break the taboo around discussing pay.

Sarah Jackson
·4 min read
Hannah Williams of TikTok account Salary Transparent Street
Hannah Williams of TikTok account Salary Transparent Street.Hannah Williams

  • Hannah Williams asks strangers how much money they make for her TikTok account, Salary Transparent Street.

  • She made the account after finding out she was underpaid and hopes it can help break the taboo around discussing pay.

  • This is her story, as told to Insider's Sarah Jackson.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Hannah Williams, who runs the TikTok account Salary Transparent Street. It has been edited for length and clarity.

Last summer, I was in a bad situation. I was burned out, I learned I was underpaid, and I asked for more money but they denied me. It was a really low point in my career.

Fast forward a few months, I changed jobs and then started a TikTok account called Stocks and Squats. I had hopped five jobs in two-and-a-half years and increased my salary from $40,000 as a telemarketer fresh out of college to $115,000 at my current job as a senior data analyst at a government contracting firm in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area. At the same time, I had gotten into the best shape of my life. Both finances and fitness inspired the name of the account.

I started talking about my past jobs on Stocks and Squats, including how much money I made in each role, what my experiences were, and how I broke into data analysis. Some of those videos went viral, and I heard from a lot of people telling me the transparency was really eye-opening for them.

At one point, I asked my viewers what they thought of me going out on the street and asking people how much they make. A lot of them liked the idea, so I tried it, with my fiancé as the cameraman, and that was the birth of Salary Transparent Street in mid-April.

Why pay transparency matters

Talking about pay really helps people who are more likely to be discriminated against and taken advantage of in the workplace, such as women and people of color. When we don't talk about pay, we make it difficult for others to grow professionally.

My goal is to try to remove the taboo around pay conversations to help close the gender pay gap, improve diversity and inclusion in companies, and reduce discrimination.

I wasn't expecting this account to find the success it did, but I'm thrilled. Besides the account, we've made some free resources for our community, including a board where people can anonymously share their jobs and salaries, and we've already received 1,000 responses so far.

(In Salary Transparent Street's most-watched TikTok, which has more than 19 million views as of this writing and was filmed in Alexandria, Virginia, an attorney with nine years of experience says she makes $134,000, and a teacher with five years of experience reports making $53,000.)

@salarytransparentstreet Old Town, Alexandria, VA📍Tell us which cities we should hit on our nationwide tour!👇 #salarytransparency #salarytransparentstreet #paytransparency #equalpay #closethepaygap #diversityandinclusion ♬ original sound - Salary Transparent Street

How I shoot videos

We try to interview people at least three days a week, usually filming for one to two hours to get enough content to last a week.

Two or three years ago, I wouldn't have had the guts to do this. I think what changed is I gained more courage and confidence in my career, realizing my worth through changing jobs and realizing I'm not at the bottom of the totem pole just because of my age or experience. That has influenced how I'm able to approach people on the street.

Some viewers think we only profile people who make a certain amount, but that's not the case. Unfortunately, people with very high or very low pay don't want to speak to us as much as people with more average pay. This is exactly the thing I'm trying to combat. I want people to know your pay doesn't dictate who you are, your value, your intelligence, or your worth in society.

Some people are hesitant to share their salaries, and we try to talk to them about why it's valuable to have these conversations. Not everyone changes their mind right away, but if we can get them to think about it, then I think I've achieved my goal.

Salary Transparent Street is growing very fast; hopefully, we can grow to something that can be monetized.

We're going on a tour this summer, planning to hit all 50 state capitals and surrounding areas to show the discrepancy of salaries in different areas. The area where I live hasn't shown as many disparities because of the high cost of living. Once we go nationwide, we'll be able to highlight much bigger disparities.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Apple exec quits over working from home row

    An Apple executive has quit the company in protest over the tech giant’s demands that staff return to the office for three days a week.

  • Elon Musk attacks Netflix and says ‘woke virus’ to blame for drop in subscribers

    The Tesla CEO couldn’t resist weighing-in on yet another tech company’s bottom line

  • Why are food prices going up? Key questions answered

    Why are food prices rising? Global food prices started to rise in mid-2020 when businesses shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, straining supply chains. Farmers dumped out milk and let fruits and vegetables rot due to a lack of available truckers to transport goods to supermarkets, where prices spiked as consumers stockpiled food.

  • American Is Adding Flights to These 4 Major Cities, Starting This Summer

    For the better part of the past two years, it seemed the only news to come out of the airlines appeared pretty dire as COVID-19 brought most travel to a grinding halt. Now, carriers are faced with a very different environment and are bulking up their schedules as passengers return to seats in droves. The latest news comes from American Airlines, which just announced it would be adding new flights to four major cities in the coming months. Read on to see which markets will see more departure opti

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.

  • Tech companies are slowing hiring or announcing layoffs. Is this the beginning of a cooler job market?

    After a booming two years, reality is starting to catch up to the tech industry, with ominous signs for the rest of the labor market.

  • Should you tell your coworkers your salary?

    'Secrecy around wages is so embedded in the national psyche that a majority of employees do not discuss their salaries with coworkers.'

  • RBC Spends $155 Million to Keep Staff in Tight Labor Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Canada is spending more than C$200 million ($155 million) on pay increases, boosted retirement benefits and other incentives to retain employees amid stiff competition for workers.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Plunge to 13-Month Low in Broad-Based Rout: Markets WrapRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian O

  • Why Apple is wrong to dictate which days employees come to the office

    Apple says its hybrid work policy is meant to be “both collaborative and flexible.” Apple employees have been raising concerns about the fairness and logic of that plan since at least last summer, when Apple was first preparing to call workers back to the office. In an open letter to Apple’s executive team last week, workers accused the company of creating a hybrid plan that’s “driven by fear”—”Fear of the future of work, fear of worker autonomy, fear of losing control.”

  • Planning To Retire by the End of 2022? Here’s What You Need To Do Now

    If you've put in decades of hard work and are now less than a year out from retirement, you've probably been planning for this transition for years. Even so, you're going to want to sprint to the...

  • 15 Best Work-From-Home Jobs for Retirees

    Just because you've retired from your primary career doesn't mean you're finished working. In fact, some retirement advice is to keep working at least part time. See: 10 Reasons You Should Claim...

  • 12 Top Side Hustles You Can Do From Home, According to Career Experts

    Taking on a side gig is a great way to help you achieve your financial goals faster, whether you want to pay off debt, build an emergency fund or grow your retirement nest egg. And there are many...

  • UK jobs: Insecure low-paid work costs Treasury £10bn each year

    According to the Trades Union Congress, low-paid self-employment is costing the exchequer £9.7bn alone each year.

  • The 10 best cities for freelancers who can work from anywhere

    To help you answer that question, we put together a list of the 10 best cities for freelancers in 2022. And some metro areas were well over that average, meaning they had higher proportions of people with relatively feasible rent expenses.

  • Half of all workers would rather take a pay cut than return to office, survey shows

    And 64% of employees would look for a new job if their employer forced them to return to the office full-time.

  • Working in Retirement? Here's Why That's Great... and Why It's Really Not

    If you want to keep working in retirement, more power to you. If you have to keep working in retirement, that's not so hot.

  • Atma wants to make job hunting in Indonesia easier

    Atma, an Indonesian startup that wants to make job hunting less painful, announced today it has raised $5 million in pre-seed funding led by AC Ventures, with participation from Global Founders Capital. Strategic investors in the round included founders and executives from GoTo Group, Advance Intelligence Group, Ula, Lummo, Kopi Kenangan, Sampoerna Strategic, MMS Group and Xiami. The funding will be used for hiring, with plans to expand Atma’s headcount from about 30 employees to 100, product development and its go-to-market strategy.

  • Why Pennsylvania must increase wages for personal care attendants

    If higher pay and benefits were in place, attendants would feel more valued and attract more dedicated workers. This would decrease the turnover rate.

  • Poll: 1 In 3 B-School Students Say They Lack Skills For Jobs In ‘Industry 4.0’

    In a new global poll, 30% of B-school students say they fear they lack the digital skills to prepare for employment in “Industry 4.0” Business school students about to enter the job market are ... The post Poll: 1 In 3 B-School Students Say They Lack Skills For Jobs In ‘Industry 4.0’ appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Job vacancies for Salesforce are now listed by time zone, reveals co-CEO Bret Taylor

    In its hunt for the best people, Salesforce says it bet $28 billion that employees across the industry are not willing to give away the flexibility of working from home.