Foundation for Chiropractic Progress and World Federation of Chiropractic Designate October as Global Chiropractic Health Month

·4 min read

Leading industry organizations forge joint resolution to honor the worldwide positive patient outcomes delivered through safe, natural healthcare

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about the value of chiropractic care, and the World Federation of Chiropractic (WFC), whose mission is to advance awareness, utilization and integration of chiropractic internationally, announces a joint resolution designating October as Global Chiropractic Health Month.

A not-for-profit organization, the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP) informs and educates the general public about the value of chiropractic care and its role in drug-free pain management. Visit www.f4cp.org; call 866-901-F4CP (3427). (PRNewsfoto/Chiropractic Progress)
According to a 2019 study, there are more than 103,000 chiropractors worldwide and chiropractic education is offered at 52 institutions around the world. Direct access to chiropractic services is estimated to be available in 90% of countries, and services are partially or fully covered by government and/or private health insurers in more than half of the countries. With this worldwide growth of the profession, the resolution supports continued efforts to advance awareness, utilization and integration of chiropractic care worldwide through collaboration and mutual support between two leading chiropractic organizations.

"Although our awareness and education efforts are currently focused on the U.S., we recognize that chiropractic care helps millions of people worldwide with the relief of neuromusculoskeletal pain and disability and to achieve their health and wellness goals," said Sherry McAllister, DC, president of F4CP. "That is why we are proud to partner with the leading global chiropractic organization, the WFC, on this important resolution so we can collectively draw further attention to the significant worldwide need for the safe, natural and effective care delivered by chiropractors in more than 90 countries."

Coinciding with World Spine Day
Globally, there were approximately 1.3 billion prevalent cases, 121,300 deaths and 138.7 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) attributed to musculoskeletal disorders in 2017, with low back pain cited as the most common related condition, accounting for more than one third (36.8%) of all complaints. With this upward trend, there is a greater need for chiropractic services than ever before.

The F4CP-WFC resolution recognizes that investment in knowledge, skills and effective care will help to address the worldwide burden of neuromusculoskeletal pain and disability. The resolution also recognizes that World Spine Day, coordinated by the WFC and believed to be the largest interprofessional global public health event dedicated to promoting spinal health and well-being, occurs during Global Chiropractic Health Month. Held on October 16 each year, the event raises awareness of the permeative and diverse nature of spinal pain and disability as part of the global burden of disease and addresses the need for access to evidence-based spinal healthcare and rehabilitation. The theme of this year's World Spine Day is 'Every Spine Counts.'

"For World Spine Day and throughout this dedicated month, WFC and F4CP will collaborate in building support, resources, knowledge sharing and representation of chiropractic care to promote health initiatives on global, national, regional and local platforms," said WFC president Dr. John Maltby, DC. "We will also celebrate the work of chiropractors, who adopt evidence-based, people-centered, interprofessional and collaborative approaches to health and care that optimize health and well-being globally."

Importantly, the resolution notes, promotion of the benefits of chiropractic care will emphasize diversity, equity, inclusion and knowledge translation to empower the profession for maximum impact worldwide.

About the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress
A not-for-profit organization with nearly 32,000 members, the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP) informs and educates the general public about the value of chiropractic care delivered by doctors of chiropractic (DC) and its role in drug-free pain management. Visit www.f4cp.org/findadoc; call 866-901-F4CP (3427).

About the World Federation of Chiropractic
The World Federation of Chiropractic (WFC) is a global not-for-profit organization that exists to support, empower, promote and advance the chiropractic profession. Its national association members represent over 90 countries across 7 world regions. As a non-state actor in official relations with the World Health Organization, the WFC is committed to supporting public health initiatives and advancing the role of chiropractors in global health. Visit www.wfc.org.

Media contact:
Marcia Rhodes, Amendola Communications for F4CP
mrhodes@acmarketingpr.com

