U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,325.78
    -24.15 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,099.45
    -68.64 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,403.05
    -139.07 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,938.74
    -37.73 (-1.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.72
    -0.63 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.40
    -35.30 (-1.93%)
     

  • Silver

    22.70
    -1.11 (-4.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1141
    -0.0104 (-0.92%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7890
    -0.0590 (-3.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3369
    -0.0093 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2640
    +0.6040 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,137.93
    -1,640.22 (-4.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    825.70
    +6.19 (+0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.31
    +84.53 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     
JOBS:

US jobless claims trend down as Omicron disruptions begin to ease

Another 260,000 Americans filed new claims last week, falling for the first time in four weeks

FOUNDATION CREDIT AND PROSPERITY ASSET MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Credit ("Foundation"), an established alternative asset manager dedicated to the multi-trillion-dollar municipal credit and infrastructure debt markets in the United States, and Prosperity Asset Management ("PAM"), an alternative asset manager specializing in credit and niche assets, today announced a multi-faceted strategic partnership.

Foundation Credit https://foundationcredit.com
Foundation Credit https://foundationcredit.com

The transaction includes the acquisition of a majority economic interest by PAM in Foundation and a contribution of growth capital to the business. Further, as part of the overall strategic relationship, certain PAM affiliates or advised entities will provide Foundation anchor capital to launch Foundation's newest strategy, Foundation Infrastructure Opportunities ("FIO"). This ESG-focused direct lending infrastructure platform offers scalable, uncorrelated, absolute returns from private and public credit investments backed by local infrastructure projects in the United States.

The collaboration brings significant resources and flexibility for the continued evolution of Foundation's vision, which is to build a bridge between global institutional investors and the compelling but fragmented opportunity set across the United States in infrastructure debt and municipal credit. Anchored by its flagship municipal credit strategy, Foundation Credit Opportunities ("FCO"), and propelled by the new FIO strategy, Foundation anticipates that the PAM partnership will further catalyze the expansion of its suite of offerings across both commingled and customized products and grow its footprint among global institutional investors.

Hector Negroni, Chief Executive Officer of Foundation Credit, will continue to lead the firm and will retain control over the firm's day-to-day operations and investments.

"We are thrilled to partner with Prosperity Asset Management," said Negroni. "Their reputation and acumen within the insurance and investing worlds, their long-term perspective and their appreciation of Foundation's differentiated strategies and results will be pivotal in helping us execute our vision."

The partnership will also leverage PAM's significant insurance and investment expertise to further expand Foundation's offerings in a manner that may be attractive for insurance company balance sheets.

"We look forward to partnering with the team at Foundation to grow FIO, their direct lending infrastructure platform, as well as exploring other opportunities in the municipal and infrastructure sectors," said Deva Mishra, Chief Executive Officer of PAM.

About Foundation Credit
Foundation Credit is a credit-focused alternative asset management firm dedicated to sourcing, organizing, and delivering attractive investment opportunities arising from the recurring inefficiencies found across the highly fragmented and undercapitalized U.S. municipal credit and infrastructure debt markets. Foundation Credit was founded in 2012 and manages capital for institutional investors including leading pensions, endowments, foundations, insurance companies and family offices. For more information, please visit: http://foundationcredit.com

About Prosperity Asset Management
Prosperity Asset Management ("PAM") is an alternative asset manager specializing in credit and niche assets that currently provides investment management services to insurance companies. PAM focuses on acquiring cash flow generating assets that offer superior risk-adjusted returns, both directly and through ownership interests in, or strategic relationships with, complementary asset management platforms that originate differentiated, difficult-to-source assets. PAM is an affiliate of Prosperity Group Holdings ("Prosperity"), an insurance, reinsurance and asset management franchise focused on the U.S. retirement and life markets.

Prosperity Asset Management
Prosperity Asset Management
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foundation-credit-and-prosperity-asset-management-announce-strategic-partnership-301469979.html

SOURCE Foundation Credit

Recommended Stories

  • Why Intel Stock Crashed 7% Today

    Shares of semiconductor giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) reported an earnings beat Wednesday evening -- then its stock crashed Thursday morning. As of 10 a.m. ET, shares of Intel stock are down 7.2%. Analysts had forecast Intel would earn only $0.90 per share on sales of $18.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, but Intel beat those numbers with a stick.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • Intel ‘crushed the quarter, but it’s all about the outlook,’ strategist says

    Moor Insights & Strategy CEO Patrick Moorhead joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Intel's fourth quarter earnings, the company's recent stock dip, and the impact of supply shortages.

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Dividend stocks are worth serious consideration, especially given the current state of the economy. Let's look at two companies to consider -- both of which are excellent, dividend-paying companies and look like steals at current levels: AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Pharma giant AbbVie offers a dividend yield of 4.01%, significantly higher than the S&P 500's average of 1.27%.

  • Market check: Stocks rise in early trading, Tesla shares fall, Robinhood declines

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 High-Risk Stocks to Consider Buying in 2022

    Several factors affect stock prices. When the market feels that a company is not on the right growth track, the sentiment gets reflected in its stock price. The stock price may, however, rise again if the company's performance improves.

  • Why Seagate Stock Surged 12% Today

    Computer memory maker Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) reported a modest earnings beat Wednesday evening, but the reaction in its stock price Thursday morning was downright immodest. After having been up by more than 20% earlier in the session, as of 11:55 a.m. ET, Seagate's shares were up 12%. Analysts had forecast Seagate would earn $2.36 per share on sales of $3.1 billion in its fiscal Q2 2022.

  • Why Palantir Stock Rose Before Turning Negative Today

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) had a roller-coaster session on the stock market Wednesday. Wednesday morning, Palantir announced that it has tapped a new executive to head its efforts in the sprawling Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. This is Philippe Mathieu, who will serve as the regional president for the company.

  • Why Lucid Group, Nio, and Rivian Are All Down Again Today

    Shares of several big-name electric vehicle (EV) stocks were trading down at midday on Thursday, after category leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gave weak guidance for 2022. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was down about 9.3%. Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down about 4%.

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • 2 Undervalued EV Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Electric car stocks are down sharply in 2022, but this pair of electric vehicle makers represents a good value for the next 10 years.

  • Why Tesla Stock Tumbled 7.5% Today

    Shares of electric car titan Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) braked hard Thursday morning, falling 7.1% through 11:30 a.m. ET. To find out, let's take a quick look at Tesla's numbers. Tesla grew its revenue 65% year over year in the fourth quarter.

  • Tesla stock slide 8% over supply-chain woes and new vehicle delays

    Tesla reported blowout fourth quarter results after market close on Wednesday, but Wall Street wasn’t sold on the company’s earnings beat.

  • Why Hexo, Tilray, and Aurora Cannabis Got Smoked Tuesday

    On yet another "red" day for stock markets, marijuana investors saw their stocks tumble right along with the rest of the Nasdaq. In a press release early this morning, Hexo gave investors an update on its strategic plan entitled "The Path Forward," explaining how Hexo -- shares of which traded above $30 just a couple of years ago, but now fetch just $0.50 -- intends to regain its mojo and get its share price moving higher once again. New product launches appear key to Hexo's plan, as the company launches sales of a "transdermal cream and a CBD-forward body lotion," and also a new line of "gummy confection called Redebles."

  • Tesla earnings: Analyst explains 3 things that were ‘a bit cautious’ in the report

    Wells Fargo Sr. Analyst Colin Langan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss fourth quarter earnings for Tesla, supply chain issues, EV market caps, and the 2022 outlook for the demand of Tesla vehicles.

  • Why Gatos Silver Stock Fell Another 15.5% at the Open Today

    Shares of the silver miner plunged yesterday after a company update. And given the drop today, it looks like investors aren't done selling yet.

  • 4 REITS on the Verge of Becoming Dividend Achievers

    When a company hikes dividends for 10 years in a row, they reach Dividend Achiever status. This quartet is just about there.

  • 3 of the Safest Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    As of Jan. 20, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had entered official correction territory (a decline of 10% from recent highs), and it was threatening to pull the widely followed S&P 500 down with it. In other words, with downside catalysts aplenty, we could be on the verge of a steep correction or stock market crash. While volatility during crashes and corrections can be unnerving, history has shown that these relatively short-term dips are always a buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • 2 No-Brainer Metaverse Stocks You Can Buy for Under $11 a Share

    Interest in developing the metaverse has spiked in the past year with Goldman Sachs' analysts pointing out that companies could invest anywhere between $135 billion and $1.35 trillion in the development of this emerging technology. Of course, investors will have to pick the right companies that could help build the metaverse or allow people to become a part of it. Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) and Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) are two companies that could win big from the metaverse in the long run, and their share prices are below $11 as of this writing.