Foundation Recovery Systems Increases Service Area to Decatur

·2 min read

Leading foundation repair company opens sixth location in the Midwest

DECATUR, Ill., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundworks®, the nation's leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company, announced the opening of their new Foundation Recovery Systems (FRS) office in Decatur, Ill. For more than 30 years, FRS has provided world-class foundation repair and water mitigation services to customers in Missouri, Kansas, and Iowa. This expansion will bring that standard of care to Illinois.

"Foundation Recovery Systems has been serving customers in the Midwest since 1992. This expansion into Illinois is a natural fit for FRS and is a testament to our incredible team," said Matt Malone, founder and chief executive officer at Groundworks. "FRS will bring a new standard of excellence to foundation repair and water management to the consumers of central Illinois."

FRS has received many honors for their service, including the Top Workplace Award in St. Louis and Angi Super Service in 2022. They have been named Best Foundation Repair Company from the St. Joseph News Press and are an A+ accredited business with the Better Business Bureau.

Throughout its three-decade tenure, FRS has made an impact in the community beyond foundation repair, most recently partnering with Show-Me Central Habitat for Humanity. Their expertise and commitment to customer service will only continue as they expand to a new territory.

For more information about Groundworks, please visit www.Groundworks.com.

About Foundation Recovery Systems
Foundation Recovery Systems, A Groundworks Company, specializes in helping homeowners with their foundation repair, crawl space, and concrete needs. Our top priority is providing high-quality home repair solutions and personalized service across the Midwest. FRS is a multi-time Top Workplace Award winner and is A+ accredited business with the Better Business Bureau. For more information, please visit https://www.foundationrecoverysystems.com/.

About Groundworks®
Groundworks®, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., is the nation's leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company. Groundworks Companies provide residential foundation and water management solutions, including foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation, plumbing, gutters installation, and concrete lifting services. Since inception, our combined brands have helped nearly 1.5 million homeowners protect and repair their most valuable asset: their home. Groundworks operates more than 50 offices across the country and has been named numerous times to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Qualified Remodeler Top 500, BBB integrity award, and Best Places to Work.  For more information, please visit www.Groundworks.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foundation-recovery-systems-increases-service-area-to-decatur-301723635.html

SOURCE Groundworks

