FOUNDATION SOURCE NAMED BEST BUSINESS INFRASTRUCTURE (US) IN WEALTHBRIEFING WEALTHTECH AMERICAS AWARDS 2023

The WealthBriefing WealthTech Americas Awards honors outstanding technology companies supporting the family office and wealth management sectors.

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Source, the nation's largest provider of foundation management services, announced today that it has been selected as a winner of a highly regarded WealthBriefing Award. Foundation Source was awarded 'Best Business Infrastructure (US)' at The Second Annual WealthBriefing WealthTech Americas Awards 2023.

Only one winner was chosen for each of the award's 38 US-based categories.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a technology leader servicing the family office and private wealth management space," said Sunil Garga, CEO & President at Foundation Source. "For over two decades we have focused on empowering families and companies in their charitable giving, and we are proud of our reputation for trusted, purpose-built tech solutions that drive greater impact in the world."

Best Business Infrastructure (US)

Foundation Source secured top honors as the Best Business Infrastructure (US) of the year for exemplifying outstanding, "technology infrastructure support for the US wealth management industry."

Foundation Source is one of the few firms to deliver software and solutions for the philanthropic component of a high-net-worth portfolio that match the caliber and sophistication of the tools that are widely available to help with the investment management process. The company's philanthropy solutions empower advisors and family offices to support their clients in a comprehensive, integrated way. Its technology serves foundations of all sizes, from smaller foundations with less than a million dollars in assets to those with several billion dollars. Clients benefit from turnkey resources, expertise and infrastructure that enable efficient, strategic grantmaking. Its innovative technology, economies of scale, and years of experience have lowered the cost of foundation ownership and minimized the associated administrative burdens while making it faster and easier than ever to deploy charitable capital. But, most importantly, Foundation Source has made it easy for clients to use every capability of their private foundations to bring their philanthropic visions to life.

Story continues

About the WealthBriefing WealthTech Americas Awards Program

This awards program is intended to showcase 'best of breed' in the Americas region, and has been designed to recognize outstanding organizations grouped by specialism and geography which the prestigious panel of independent judges deemed to have 'demonstrated innovation and excellence during the last year'. Each of the award categories is highly contested and is subject to a rigorous process before the ultimate winner is selected by the judges. It is this process that makes WealthBriefing awards so prized amongst winners.

The WealthBriefing WealthTech Americas Awards are part of a global program run by WealthBriefing and its sister publications WealthBriefingAsia and Family Wealth Report, encompassing all of the world's major wealth management centers.

About Foundation Source (www.foundationsource.com)

Foundation Source is the nation's largest provider of foundation management services and a trusted source for philanthropic expertise. We offer purpose-built software applications and a configurable suite of tech-enabled administrative, compliance, tax and advisory solutions for private philanthropists and their foundations.

For more than two decades, Foundation Source has been empowering people and companies to create a better world through philanthropy. We work with individuals, families, boards, and professional advisors to bring philanthropic visions to life and make giving easier. Today we are proud to support more than 2,000 unique foundations representing over $22 billion in charitable assets.

About ClearView Financial Media Ltd ("ClearView")

ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality 'need to know' information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the WealthBriefing group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events and awards program.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foundation-source-named-best-business-infrastructure-us-in-wealthbriefing-wealthtech-americas-awards-2023-301755574.html

SOURCE Foundation Source