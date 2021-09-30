The Foundation for Women's Cancer Launches Move the Message, a National Crusade to Increase Awareness of Gynecologic Cancers, Starting with Historically Marginalized Communities, Through Dissemination of Critical Resources to Drive Earlier Detection & Diagnosis

- Every five minutes, a woman is diagnosed with one of the five gynecologic cancers - cervical, ovarian, uterine/endometrial, vaginal, or vulvar - totaling more than 109,000 American women each year.

- A survey of Society of Gynecologic Oncology members* found that almost 90 percent of respondents felt patient education is very important in improving outcomes in their patients and 83 percent felt the biggest barrier for early detection in gynecologic cancers is lack of awareness of these cancers.

- Move the Message will get the information and resources in front of the women who need it most through a national call to action driving to www.movethemessage.org as well as local events in partnership with community-based organizations and cancer centers.

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Women's Cancer (FWC) today announced the launch of #MoveTheMessage, a national crusade to increase awareness of gynecologic cancers, with a focus on historically marginalized communities and populations, such as brown and black women and those in rural areas, through dissemination of critical resources to drive earlier detection and diagnosis. These resources are easy to access at www.movethemessage.org for both the community at large as well as physicians to share with their patients.

Everyone can join #MoveTheMessage by taking five minutes to post an image or video of themselves in motion – walking, cycling, dancing – with the message, "#MoveTheMessage. 5 Cancers to Know. Take steps today to protect your tomorrows by visiting movethemessage.org" and tagging five people they know.

"With one woman being diagnosed with a gynecologic cancer every five minutes, we know early detection can have an impact on outcomes," said Ginger J. Gardner, MD, Chair, Foundation for Women's Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer Surgeon and Vice Chair of Hospital Operations at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. "Unfortunately, most people don't know the signs and symptoms of gynecologic cancers. And yet, every day there is a golden opportunity to raise awareness and prevent these diseases. We must raise the national conversation about gynecologic cancers, both broadly and within local communities. Gynecologic cancers include cervical, ovarian, uterine/endometrial, vaginal, and vulvar cancers. The lack of information and access to resources about gynecologic cancers is further magnified in marginalized populations. That's why we're calling on everyone to get involved and #MoveTheMessage. The five minutes you take to raise awareness is the same five minutes in which another woman is diagnosed. Let's change the future together! We have the opportunity to get information about these cancers to all women, so they can take action for themselves or a loved one."

Many people may be at risk for gynecologic cancers, but many women of color, both brown and black, and those in rural areas have limited access to information or care facilities. Move the Message aims to bring information to these women by going on the road and partnering with local organizations, cancer centers, and volunteers in communities with significant at-risk patient populations. Events are being planned in Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York City, Oklahoma City, Tampa, Seattle, Albuquerque, St. Louis, Washington, D.C., and Chicago. Visit www.movethemessage.org for more information.

The need for Move the Message is reinforced by feedback shared in a survey of SGO members as well as the tremendous response to the Move4Her event, a virtual and highly interactive exercise event to raise crucial funds for awareness, education, outreach, and research of gynecologic cancers. The survey of 78 gynecologic oncologists*, found:

88 percent felt patient education is very important in improving outcomes in their patients

83 percent agreed the biggest barrier for early detection in gynecologic cancers is lack of awareness of these cancers; and

76 percent said having resources to download helps communication with their patients

"It takes the effort of many – physicians, support staff, community organizers, volunteers, family members – to make an impact, and Move the Message provides the platform to educate, motivate, and drive action to improve access to critical information on gynecologic cancers," said Diane Yamada, President, Society of Gynecologic Oncology, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Chief of the Section of Gynecologic Oncology, University of Chicago Medicine.

ABOUT THE SOCIETY OF GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY

The Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) is the premier medical specialty society for health care professionals trained in the comprehensive management of gynecologic cancers. As a 501(c)(6) organization, SGO contributes to the advancement of women's cancer care by encouraging research, providing education, raising standards of practice, advocating for patients and members and collaborating with other domestic and international organizations. For more information, visit https://www.sgo.org.

ABOUT THE FOUNDATION FOR WOMEN'S CANCER

The Foundation for Women's Cancer (FWC) is dedicated to increasing public awareness of gynecologic cancer risk, prevention, early detection, and optimal treatment. As the official foundation of the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO), FWC is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides funding for gynecologic cancer research and training, as well as programs and resources. FWC has raised more than $60 million in areas such as research, awareness, education, and outreach. For more information, visit https://www.foundationforwomenscancer.org.

* 78 interviews among SGO members were conducted via online survey from August 26 – September 13, 2021

