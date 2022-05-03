U.S. markets close in 3 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,185.74
    +30.36 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.56
    +151.06 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,568.95
    +32.93 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,896.36
    +13.45 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.14
    -2.03 (-1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.20
    +6.60 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0520
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9400
    -0.0560 (-1.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2489
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1670
    -0.0140 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,171.04
    -417.65 (-1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    880.23
    -9.02 (-1.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.33
    +16.78 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Founded by Former Apple, Google and Uber AI Engineering Leaders, Galileo Launches to Give Data Scientists the Superpowers They Need for Unstructured Data Machine Learning With $5.1 Million in Seed Funding

Galileo
·6 min read
Galileo
Galileo

Galileo

1st ML Data Intelligence Platform for Unstructured Data
1st ML Data Intelligence Platform for Unstructured Data

SAN FRANCISCO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Galileo emerged from stealth with the first machine learning (ML) data intelligence platform for unstructured data that gives data scientists the ability to inspect, discover and fix critical ML data errors 10x faster across the entire ML lifecycle – from pre-training to post-training to post-production. The platform is currently in private beta with the Fortune 500 and startups across multiple industries.

“There are many MLOps platforms available on the market today, each fully capable of orchestrating the model lifecycle,” said Bradley Shimmin, Chief Analyst of AI Platforms, Analytics and Data Management. “However, when it comes to addressing the complex problem of inspecting and fixing the data -- especially for unstructured data -- many platforms still presume that enterprise practitioners work with data they already know and trust across the ML lifecycle. This couldn't be further from the truth and is one of the biggest bottlenecks for ML adoption today. What they need are tools that elevate the importance of data from the outset, putting data with a capital ‘D’ back into Data Science. Galileo is tackling this critical need head on.”

More than 80% of the world’s data today is unstructured (text, image, speech, etc.) and historically has been vastly untapped for ML. Recent advancements have made it easy for any data scientist to plug and play complex models for unstructured data, leading to a surge in their adoption across industries.

It is common for data scientists to use spreadsheets and Python scripts to inspect and fix their training unstructured data. Doing this ‘data detective work’ consumes more than 50% of a data scientist’s time, is ad-hoc, manual, error prone and leads to poor data transparency across the organization, causing avoidable mispredictions and biases in production models.

Galileo takes a unique approach to this problem – with just a few lines of code added by the data scientist while training a model, Galileo auto-logs the data, leverages some advanced statistical algorithms the team has created and then intelligently surfaces the model’s failure points with actions and integrations to immediately fix them, all within one platform. This short circuits the time taken to proactively find critical errors in ML data across training and production models from weeks today to minutes with Galileo.

Galileo goes a step further by acting as a collaborative system of record for the data scientist's training runs, bringing transparency towards how specific data and model parameter changes impact overall performance – this is key for ML teams to truly be data-driven.

“The motivation for Galileo came from our personal experiences at Apple, Google and Uber AI and from conversations with hundreds of ML teams working with unstructured data where we noticed that, while they have a long list of model-focused MLOps tools to choose from, the biggest bottleneck and time sink for high quality ML is always around fixing the data they work with. This is critical, but prohibitively manual, ad-hoc and slow, leading to poor model predictions and avoidable model biases creeping into production for the business,” said Vikram Chatterji, co-founder and CEO of Galileo. “With unstructured data across the enterprise being generated at an unprecedented scale and now rapidly leveraged for ML, we are building Galileo with the goal of being the intelligent data bench for data scientists to systematically and quickly inspect, fix and track their ML data in one place.”

Galileo Founded by Engineering Leaders from Apple Google and Uber AI
The co-founding team at Galileo spent more than a decade building ML products where they faced the huge challenges that ML with unstructured data present first-hand.

  • Vikram Chatterji (CEO) led product management at Google AI where his team worked on building models with unstructured data but spent weeks analyzing the data across the ML workflow, often using Google sheets and scripts. This was a massive under-utilization of an expensive resource (the data scientist) and led to poor model outcomes due to ad-hoc tooling.

  • Atindriyo Sanyal (CTO) led engineering at Uber AI (Michelangelo) where he was a co-architect of Uber's feature store and spearheaded company-wide ML data quality tooling, leading to huge prediction performance improvements across thousands of production models. He was also an early member of the Siri team at Apple where he built foundational infrastructure for better ML data management.

  • Yash Sheth (VP of Engineering) led the speech recognition platform team at Google. He was instrumental in growing speech recognition 800x across more than 20 consumer products at Google and across thousands of businesses globally through their cloud speech API.

Galileo Focused on Data-Driven ML Research
Half of the Galileo team comprises researchers from Apple, Google and Stanford AI who are focused on pushing the envelope of data-centric research that is then baked into the Galileo platform for any ML team to leverage. The other half of the team is focused on building novel systems that can perform extremely low latency in-memory computations on millions of data points using minimal system resources. This combination allows Galileo customers to get quick, intelligent data insights throughout the entire ML workflow.

Galileo Raises $5.1 Million in Seed Funding
Today Galileo also announced that it has raised $5.1 million in seed funding. The Factory led the round and Anthony Goldbloom (co-founder and CEO at Kaggle) and other angel investors also participated. Company advisers include Amy Chang (Disney, P&G board member) and Pete Warden (one of the creators of TensorFlow).

“Finding and fixing data errors is one of the biggest impediments for effective ML across the enterprise. The founders of Galileo felt this pain themselves while leading ML products at Apple, Google and Uber,” said Andy Jacques, investor at The Factory and Galileo board member. “Galileo has built an incredible team, made product innovations across the stack and created a first of its kind ML data intelligence platform. It has been exciting to see rapid market adoption and positive reactions with one of the customers even calling the product ‘magic’!”

The company plans to use the funding to hire across all departments and accelerate research and development to meet the demand of the industry for a purpose-built product to find and fix ML data blind spots across the workflow while working with unstructured data.

To read Chatterji, Sanyal and Sheth’s blog on ML data intelligence, simply go to: https://www.rungalileo.io/blog/introducing-ml-data-intelligence

About Galileo
Galileo’s mission is to create data intelligence tools for unstructured data ML practitioners. With more than 80% of the world's data being unstructured and recent model advancements massively lowering the barrier to utilizing the data for enterprise ML, there is an urgent need for the right data-focused tools to build high performing models fast. Galileo is based in San Francisco and backed by The Factory. For more information, visit https://www.rungalileo.io or follow @rungalileo.

Media and Analyst Contact:
Amber Rowland
amber@therowlandagency.com
+1-650-814-4560

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a19d5c35-ff52-45e7-ba5f-ec29992ceb29


Recommended Stories

  • How Data Science Is Used in Cryptocurrency Predictions

    The cryptocurrency market is unique because it is based on crowdsourced information. One of the most significant advantages a crypto trader can have is information. To succeed in this new market, we need to use new techniques and tools.

  • Chipmaker Onsemi Smashes First-Quarter Targets, Guides Higher

    Chipmaker Onsemi smashed Wall Street's targets for the first quarter and guided higher for the current period.

  • Russia swerves to avoid default: what is next?

    Russia may have averted default as it announced it had made several overdue payments in dollars on its overseas bonds, shifting the market's focus to upcoming payments and whether it would stave off a historic default. Russia's $40 billion in international bonds and the chance of a default have become the focus of global financial markets since it was hit with sanctions from the United States and its allies after its invasion of Ukraine in late February. Dubbed a "special military operation" by Russia, the invasion has turned Russia into a pariah, including in financial markets, and has entangled its ability to pay its debts.

  • Bank of Mexico board member cautions on implementing price controls

    Bank of Mexico board member Jonathan Heath on Tuesday cautioned on implementing price controls to tackle inflation, saying the measures only work in the short term. "My personal opinion is that price controls only work in the short term, so great care must be taken in their implementation," Heath said on Twitter. Mexico's government is due this week to unveil a plan agreed with business groups to level prices nationwide for staples such as corn, beans, rice and milk in an effort to beat down inflation.

  • Norway, Singapore Wealth Funds Invest in India’s Largest IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s largest ever public offering drew anchor investors including Norway’s sovereign wealth fund and the Singaporean government, raising 56.3 billion rupees ($736 million) ahead of its full initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd

  • Big Money Likes Service Corporation International

    Service Corporation International (SCI) stock has lifted over the past year, rising 21.5%.

  • Apple Hit With EU Antitrust Complaint Over Apple Pay

    The tech giant's dominance over the mobile payments system could be restricting competition in the area, the EU says in a statement.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger Takes Another Swipe at Robinhood

    Warren Buffett’s right-hand man says the ‘unraveling’ of the trading platform after last year’s trading boom is a sign ‘God is getting just.’

  • MGM Resorts Seeks to Buy LeoVegas in International Push

    MGM Resorts International said Monday it has offered to acquire LeoVegas, a Swedish online gambling company, as the U.S. casino operator looks to expand its digital business internationally. MGM stock was marginally higher in premarket trading, at $41.07, and has fallen 8% year to date. MGM has previously made moves into the online gambling and sports betting business.

  • Lordstown, Foxconn Postponed Ohio Factory Sale Deadline

    Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) agreed to push back the deadline to sell its Ohio factory to Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHPF), operating as Foxconn, Bloomberg reports. The struggling EV startup needs to repay Foxconn if the deal does not close by May 14. Foxconn acknowledged that the two sides were still negotiating in a “positive and active manner.” The companies were yet to reach an agreement that lays out the details of Foxconn building Lordstown’s Endurance EV pickup truck

  • Storied VC says investors are unlearning the lessons of the last bull market. Jeff Bezos says you should listen.

    Bill Gurley, a venture capitalist who made a $11 million bet in Uber in 2011, has a warning for tech investors.

  • India Accuses Xiaomi of Forex Violations in Latest China Clash

    (Bloomberg) -- India accused Xiaomi Corp. of breaching the country’s foreign-exchange laws and seized 55.51 billion rupees ($726 million) from a local unit of the smartphone maker, in India’s latest clash with a Chinese company over their activities in the market.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Drop as Treasury Yields Climb With Dollar: Markets WrapBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy R

  • Pimco Warns Bonds Are Facing Headwinds From Inflation, Central Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond markets will continue to face pressure from inflation and tighter monetary policy from the world’s central banks, making stocks a better bet during this stage of the economic cycle, Pacific Investment Management Co. said in its May asset-allocation outlook.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: J

  • Mizuho Continues To See Upside In Alibaba, JD, Baidu, Dada Amid Odds

    Mizuho saw a challenging 1H22 for China's internet, given the ongoing disruptions to consumer spending and business activities from COVID restrictions. Mizuho expects the negative impact to spread across all internet segments, including e-commerce, advertising, and cloud computing. As a result, Mizuho lowered its revenue growth rate by 5 points in 1H22 and 3 points for FY22. Mizuho cut the PT for Baidu, Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) from $300 to $285 (127.7% upside) and maintained a Buy. Mizuho cut the PT

  • Southeast Sacramento industrial property sold for $37.75 million

    Real estate investment trust Realty Income Corp. has moved from retail to industrial properties in its local acquisitions, buying a southeast Sacramento site for $37.75 million.

  • Big-tech earnings have largely been a disappointment. The more resilient companies have had one thing in common

    Last week’s slate of big-tech earnings coincided with a massive spike in volatility that ended with a stock market selloff as buyers were nowhere to be found. While the market’s capitulation has been a work in progress since around the Thanksgiving holiday, big tech had held up relatively well compared to most tech and growth companies. Microsoft (MSFT) Apple (AAPL) IBM (IBM) and Qualcomm (QCOM) all had blowout results, while Alphabet (GOOG) Intel (INTC) and Facebook parent Meta (FB) fared OK but didn’t excite.

  • To Succeed, ESG Practices Must Take a ‘Management Approach’

    The report was done in partnership with Accenture, the Responsible Business Coalition, Fashion Makes Changes and WWD.

  • Biogen's Q1 profit and revenue lag estimates, weighed down by Alzheimer's drug

    Shares of Biogen Inc. fell 2.3% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company missed Wall Street's expectations for revenue and earnings for the first quarter of 2022. Biogen had net income of $303.8 million, or $2.06 per share, in the first quarter of the year, down from $410.20, or $2.69 per share, in the first quarter of last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $3.62, against a FactSet consensus of $4.34. The company attributed the change in EPS to inventory write-offs for Aduhelm, its

  • Blackboxstocks Reveals New Options Trading Integration With E*TRADE

    Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ: BLBX) completed its platform integration with E*TRADE Inc. Blackboxstocks is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels. The integration allows Blackbox users with E*TRADE accounts to trade stocks and options in their E*TRADE accounts without leaving the Blackbox platform. Blackbox's Quick-Click feature lets users load proprietary automated alerts for options contracts fo

  • Activision shares rise after Buffett reveals Berkshire's 9.5% stake

    Activision Blizzard Inc shares rose on Monday after Warren Buffett said his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc had taken a 9.5% stake in the video game maker, which Microsoft Corp has agreed to buy for $68.7 billion. Buffett revealed the approximately $5.6 billion investment in Activision on Saturday at Berkshire's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. Activision shares were up $2.13, or 2.8%, at $77.73 in afternoon trading, after earlier rising to $78.22.