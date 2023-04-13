Founder of Agency New Business Firm RSW/US Launches Lead|Riot, a B2B Lead Generation Firm that Gets Clients Closer to Close

CINCINNATI, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- So many B2B lead generation firms look the same. They are either super-tech heavy and light on smart strategy and hands-on management, or they are bare bones basic telemarketing firms and light on seasoned sales support.

Not the case with Lead|Riot, a B2B lead generation firm that gets clients closer to close.

When Mark Sneider started RSW/US in 2005, now the nation's leading outsourced business development firm for marketing agencies, he felt that the outsourced agency new business world looked a bit like a used car sales industry. A lot of over-hyped promises, crappy talent with short shelf-lives supporting programs, and no marketing thinking baked in, to help agencies position themselves in a way that would win the day.

Mark changed the game for agencies. He hired tenured salespeople. He used his marketing training to help agencies better position themselves in the market, he embedded the best technologies and insight gathering tools into each program, and he built a team that rides alongside clients to help move prospects closer to close.

He has applied these same principles to Lead|Riot to create a smarter, more strategic, marketing-centric approach to finding B2B clients, more and better leads.

"At RSW/US, we have been targeting B2B companies in the financial, technology, healthcare, professional services, not-for-profit, and manufacturing industries on behalf of our agency clients for the past 18 years."

"We are now taking that insider knowledge of these industries and turning it around to help companies in these industries find new business – using an approach very similar to our successful outsourced agency new business firm" Sneider says.

Sneider is excited about the possibilities of shaking up the B2B lead generation world the same way he shook up the outsourced agency new business world.

About Lead|Riot

Lead|Riot is a B2B lead generation firm that takes a completely different to helping their clients find leads. Their hands-on, strategic, marketing-centric approach is supported by best-in-class technology and insight gathering tools makes for a better lead generation firm. To learn more visit www.leadriot.com or call Mark Sneider at 513-559-3101.

About RSW/US

RSW/US is the nation's leading outsourced agency new business development firm that only works with marketing service agencies. To learn more visit www.rswus.com or call Lee McKnight Jr. at 513-559-3111.

