Founder of Big Technologies Sara Murray Buys More Stock

Investors who take an interest in Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) should definitely note that the Founder, Sara Murray, recently paid UK£1.95 per share to buy UK£195k worth of the stock. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Big Technologies

Notably, that recent purchase by Sara Murray is the biggest insider purchase of Big Technologies shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£2.00. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Sara Murray.

Insider Ownership Of Big Technologies

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Big Technologies insiders own about UK£154m worth of shares (which is 25% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Big Technologies. One for the watchlist, at least! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Big Technologies. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Big Technologies and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

