Founder of Celularity Robert Hariri Buys 183% More Shares

Those following along with Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Robert Hariri, Founder of the company, who spent a stonking US$3.0m on stock at an average price of US$0.16. That increased their holding by a full 183%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

Celularity Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Robert Hariri is the biggest insider purchase of Celularity shares that we've seen in the last year. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$0.27. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Robert Hariri purchased 18.51m shares over the year. The average price per share was US$0.17. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Celularity insiders own about US$3.8m worth of shares (which is 8.4% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Celularity Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Celularity insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Celularity (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about.

