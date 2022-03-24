U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

Founder & CEO of IT Ally to release his next book, Tech Equity, later this year.

·2 min read

CINCINNATI, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a timely follow up to the concepts and strategies revealed in his first book, Tech Debt 2.0®, Michael Fillios, Founder of IT Ally and the IT Ally Institute, delivers his next installment of expert, tech-savvy business guidance, with Tech Equity, How to Future Ready Your Small Business and Outperform Your Competition.

Registered Logo (PRNewsfoto/IT Ally LLC)
Registered Logo (PRNewsfoto/IT Ally LLC)

Writing from the perspective of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and with the devastating effects of the global pandemic in mind, Fillios explains why now, more than ever, it is critical to shift from the defensive maintenance of technical debt, go on offense, and lead the charge toward building Tech Equity.

"Conceptually viewed as an asset, Tech Equity comprises key components of a company's technology portfolio. SMBs that invest in building Tech Equity are better positioned to navigate crises, take advantage of opportunities, and outperform the competition. This not only translates to higher returns and a more appealing balance sheet, but yields greater talent retention, a heightened focus on the customer experience, and a better understanding of the company itself." - Michael Fillios, Founder, IT Ally and IT Ally Institute

Fillios draws on more than 25 years of experience in business, finance, and IT leadership and includes multiple real-world case studies demonstrating Tech Equity in action, amidst the challenges of the pandemic, as companies compete for survival and search for new opportunities. Complete with strategies and tools for building, diagnosing, and measuring Tech Equity, business leaders will find Michael Fillios' latest publication an invaluable resource for understanding the importance of Tech Equity and its crucial role as they future ready their business.

About IT Ally LLC.
IT Ally, LLC. is a market leader for providing IT and Cyber advisory services for small and mid-size businesses. Our industry-leading research and practices, exceptional IT and Cyber practitioners combined with our unique subscription-based delivery model, helps organizations grow, be more secure and maximize the value of their technology investments.

About the IT Ally Institute
The IT Ally Institute provides small and mid-size businesses access to knowledge, research and tools which help improve the capabilities for managing IT, to future proof their business and improve their tech bottom line. The Institute recently published "Tech Debt 2.0®, How to Future Proof Your Small Business and Improve Your Tech Bottom Line".

For more information, contact Michael Fillios at michael.fillios@itallyllc.com or visit itallyllc.com.

IT Ally Institute
IT Ally Institute
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/founder--ceo-of-it-ally-to-release-his-next-book-tech-equity-later-this-year-301507727.html

SOURCE IT Ally LLC

