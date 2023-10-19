Founder of China’s biggest private developer denies fleeing the country as debt default looms

Yang Guoqiang and his daughter Yang Huiyan were rumoured to have fled China - Visual China Group via Getty Images

Troubled Chinese property giant Country Garden has been forced to deny that its founder and chairman had fled the country after the developer missed a $15.4m debt payment.

Concerns around Country Garden’s default sparked reports that the company’s founder Yang Guoqiang had left China with his daughter Yang Huiyan, who is chairman.

However, the business told Bloomberg on Thursday that both were “currently working normally inside the country”.

This came as County Garden, once the country’s largest developer, this week failed to meet the final deadline for a coupon payment for a $500m dollar bond.

Country Garden, which has debts of around $200bn, has said it “will not be able to meet all of its overseas debt repayment obligations”.

Its missed payment follows the collapse of Evergrande, another Chinese developer, at the end of 2021.

In recent years, property and infrastructure construction have made up almost a third of China’s GDP.

A new report from Harvard professor Kenneth Rogoff and the International Monetary Fund’s Yuanchen Yang has warned that China’s economy faces “formidable challenges” if these sectors slow.

China now has more floorspace per person than Britain or France and is catching up with the US, the report found, indicating there is increasingly less to be gained from additional construction.

The problem is made more acute by the country’s shrinking population, which undermines the case for greater property investment.

“A slowing real estate sector, in particular, poses multiple financial challenges to China’s economy, even if the central government’s sweeping power to restructure and reallocate significantly reduces the chances of a Western-style systemic financial crisis,” the economists said, noting that past predictions of collapses have not so far come true.

“The rapid growth in real estate has been accompanied by a massive rise in local government debt, much of which is beneath the surface in the form of local government financing vehicles. Past IMF analysis highlights that servicing this debt was already challenging even before the property market downturn.”

Country Garden was contacted for comment.

