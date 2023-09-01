Founder and Executive Chairman of 360 Capital Group Picks Up 9.9% More Stock

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Founder and Executive Chairman, Tony Pitt, recently bought a whopping AU$4.3m worth of stock, at a price of AU$0.59. While that only increased their holding size by 9.9%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At 360 Capital Group

Notably, that recent purchase by Founder and Executive Chairman Tony Pitt was not the only time they bought 360 Capital Group shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid AU$0.82 per share in a AU$4.9m purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.59. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Tony Pitt was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Tony Pitt bought 15.87m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$0.72. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does 360 Capital Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that 360 Capital Group insiders own 36% of the company, worth about AU$52m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The 360 Capital Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in 360 Capital Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for 360 Capital Group (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

