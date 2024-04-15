Founder of Hai Leck Holdings Buck Poh Cheng Buys More Stock

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Buck Poh Cheng, the Founder of Hai Leck Holdings Limited (SGX:BLH) recently shelled out S$115k to buy stock, at S$0.38 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Hai Leck Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Founder Buck Poh Cheng was not the only time they bought Hai Leck Holdings shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid S$0.38 per share in a S$3.4m purchase. That implies that an insider found the current price of S$0.38 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Hai Leck Holdings insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Hai Leck Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Hai Leck Holdings insiders own 53% of the company, worth about S$46m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Hai Leck Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Hai Leck Holdings. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Hai Leck Holdings has 3 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

