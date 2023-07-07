Founder of Made Tech Group Rory MacDonald Buys 2.2% More Shares

Potential Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC) shareholders may wish to note that the Founder, Rory MacDonald, recently bought UK£154k worth of stock, paying UK£0.17 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 2.2%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Made Tech Group

Notably, that recent purchase by Rory MacDonald is the biggest insider purchase of Made Tech Group shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£0.17). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Rory MacDonald.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Made Tech Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Made Tech Group insiders own about UK£12m worth of shares (which is 46% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Made Tech Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Made Tech Group insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Made Tech Group. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Made Tech Group (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

