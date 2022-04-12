U.S. markets open in 6 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,391.50
    -17.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,085.00
    -134.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,963.75
    -36.25 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,970.90
    -6.60 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.31
    +3.02 (+3.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,961.30
    +13.10 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    +0.39 (+1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0870
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.37
    +3.21 (+15.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3012
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.7000
    +0.3150 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,008.05
    -2,225.09 (-5.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    936.33
    -49.84 (-5.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

How Founder of Maverick Media Lab, Gilberto Rosas, is Solving the Most Challenging Issues Faced by Real Estate Professionals in 2022

Maverick Media Lab
·2 min read

One of the most profound benefits of entrepreneurship is the uncapped potential for earnings compared to a steady salary in a more typical corporate role. This lucrative opportunity is a significant drawcard amongst professionals in the real estate industry. However, challenges are bound to arise in any environment with uncapped potential. If rea estate professionals can overcome these challenges, they can expect to maximize their earnings and achieve financial freedom.

Los Angeles, CA, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilberto Rosas is the founder of Maverick Media Lab, a marketing company that has helped hundreds of real estate professionals acquire realtor partners through effective outbound marketing systems. These strategies have proven highly successful so far, with real estate professionals across the country generating 2-5x more deals after working with the marketing company.

Most real estate professionals believe that making cold calls or buying leads is the fastest way to scale. However, this strategy can put them at risk of burnout and frustration when they have little to no results to show for it.

As these traditional sales and marketing methods become outdated, professionals must adapt accordingly and opt for more effective strategies, such as deploying new technology and software that can lead to maximum results with the least amount of time and effort required.

The extent of your knowledge and abilities will determine your level of success. Gilberto states, "The biggest problem I see today in the real estate industry is the lack of sales and marketing education and the lack of support that real estate professionals receive from their companies but also that most high producing real estate professionals don’t have the time to do outbound prospecting and that’s where we came up with our solution." He shares that this is one of the key reasons why real estate professionals fail and limit themselves from reaching their highest potential.

Maverick Media Lab is the only real estate marketing company that provides a turnkey, hands-off system for acquiring referral partnerships. Typically, marketing companies in the industry sell leads, websites, and SEO (which is all direct to the consumer). Due to this unique strategy, one of their clients consistently generated an additional 3 deals a month within the first 60 days of working with Gilberto and his team. Before that, the client had no knowledge or access to implement campaigns to increase his client base, nor did he have any tools to help him acquire referral partnerships. The client ultimately went on to add $200,000+ to his bottom line a year later through leveraging the strategies and systems deployed by Maverick Media Lab.

A strong online presence goes a long way, especially when building credibility and positioning yourself as an expert in your field. Gilberto emphasizes the importance of social media marketing, specifically video marketing. He believes Facebook and Instagram will continue prioritizing micro-content such as reels to capture more attention, helping real estate professionals become more visible online.

Leveraging tools and software to help professionals automate repetitive tasks is the key to accelerating growth and scaling faster. Gilberto states, "Utilizing marketing automation will compound business growth and accelerate scale for any professional." This way, real estate professionals can free up their time, achieving financial freedom and time freedom.

Media contact:

Gilberto Rosas

Gilberto@maverickmedialab.com


