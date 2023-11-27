Founder of Mountainside Fitness pays $8M for a new Scottsdale home

The founder of Mountainside Fitness bought one of the priciest metro Phoenix homes to sell in the final days of October and the earliest days of November. The former Herberger family estate in Paradise Valley also sold.

$9,700,000

Bond Investment Group, led by Charles Bond of Colorado, paid cash for a 7,259-square-foot Paradise Valley home that was formerly the estate of the philanthropic Herberger family. The midcentury-inspired home comes with five bedrooms and five bathrooms, double ovens in the kitchen, two pantries, a movie theater, a gym, an office, an air-conditioned garage, telescoping doors, a Zen garden and a sports court. Larry Blair was the seller. Christopher Karas of the brokerage Launch Powered By Compass had the listing

$8,010,000

The Hattan Family Trust, led by Mountainside Fitness founder Tom Hatten, bought a new 8,032-square-foot north Scottsdale mansion. The house with six bedrooms and 7½ bathrooms comes with an eight-car garage, a casita, a primary suite bathroom with an outdoor shower, a swim-up bar in the pool, a pool house and a sports court. An LLC named after the address of the property sold it.

Metro Phoenix pricey home sales: $8M for Paradise Valley home with 12-car garage

$5,000,000

A partnership called 2019 HCL, led by California plastic surgeon Heidi Lindner, paid cash for a 7,559-square-foot home in north Scottsdale’s Desert Mountain community. The house comes with five bedrooms, 5½ bathrooms, an outdoor fire feature, a dramatic glass entrance, a glass-walled hallway, a reflecting pool and a primary bathroom with floating vanities and limestone counters. Ben and Carole Torrent were the sellers.

$4,379,432

A Canadian partnership called LMC Ventures 2009 paid cash for a new north Scottsdale home. Additional information on the house wasn’t available. Happy Valley 18 LLC, led by Camelot Homes, was the seller.

$4,075,000

The Delaware LLC Parker Glenn paid cash for a 4,900-square-foot house in north Scottsdale’s White Horse community. The home with four bedrooms and 4½ bathrooms has views of McDowell Mountain, wide plank oak flooring, quartz countertops, a fire pit and an outside patio with a fireplace. David and Tracey Thorson, who own a California insurance firm, sold it.

Reach the reporter at catherine.reagor@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8040. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @CatherineReagor.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Founder of Mountainside Fitness pays $8M for a new Scottsdale home