Founder of Phoenix-based Nikola Corp. sentenced in federal fraud case. Here's what's next

Trevor Milton, the flamboyant founder of Phoenix truck manufacturing company Nikola Corp., was sentenced to four years in prison on Dec. 18, capping a meteoric rise and fall for an entrepreneur who briefly emerged as one of Arizona's wealthiest executives before some of his claims were questioned then disproven, first on Wall Street and later in court.

Milton left behind a struggling company, Phoenix-based Nikola, a maker of zero-emissions heavy trucks with a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Coolidge and a headquarters and research center south of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Milton, 41, was sentenced in a New York courtroom for securities and wire fraud over what prosecutors said was a scheme to defraud and mislead investors about products and technology made by Nikola, largely to entice the public to bid up the company's stock price.

The fitness buff, small-plane pilot, college dropout and onetime Latter-Day Saint missionary also was sentenced to three years of supervised release, ordered to forfeit a property in Utah and slapped with a $1 million fine.

Nikola issued a statement asserting that the company has a strong foundation and is in the process of achieving its mission to eliminate carbon emissions in the trucking industry.

"We have made significant progress year-over-year and will continue with the same level of discipline and commitment in 2024," the statement added. "We are pleased to move forward and remind the public that the company founder has not had any active role in Nikola since September 2020.”

What were Nikola's origins?

Milton founded the company in 2015 in Utah, moving it three years later to Arizona. Nikola unveiled its lofty aspirations at a 2018 ceremony held at the Arizona Science Center, with Milton sharing the stage with Gov. Doug Ducey, Arizona sports luminary Jerry Colangelo and others.

Nikola went public in June 2020 in a nontraditional manner, by merging with a SPAC or Special Purpose Acquisition Company rather than through an IPO or initial public offering. That allowed Milton to make various inaccurate claims, prosecutors said, during a period when he would have not been allowed to make any public statements under IPO rules.

At the time, Nikola's shares surged and the company's stock-market value briefly topped $13 billion, making it one of Arizona's most valuable corporations and driving Milton's personal wealth above $6 billion. That same year, General Motors announced plans to invest $2 billion in the company, and Nikola broke ground on its Coolidge factory. But it all began to unravel in September 2020, when Hindenburg Research, a short-selling investment firm, published a damaging report questioning many of Milton's claims.

What were some of those claims?

Among those cited by the U.S. Attorney's Office in its court filings, Milton exaggerated Nikola's success in creating a functioning semi-truck when he knew the prototype was inoperable. Federal prosecutors alleged, he also made similar false or misleading comments about an electric- and hydrogen-powered pickup known as the Badger, which drew interest from General Motors.

Trevor Milton (left) leaves the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse on Sept. 12, 2022, in New York. In a filing late Tuesday, lawyers for Milton, the founder of truck maker Nikola Corp., said he should not face incarceration because his fraud conviction is nothing like the fraud that landed Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in prison.

Also, the attorney's office said, Milton falsely claimed that Nikola was producing hydrogen at reduced costs when no hydrogen was being made at all, and he inaccurately said the company had secured reservations worth billions of dollars for the future delivery of semi-trucks when most of those orders were not binding.

In one notable incident, Milton posted a video around January 2018 that appeared to show a Nikola semi-truck driving under its own power when, in fact, it had been towed to the top of a long rise, then allowed to coast downhill.

Is Nikola making and delivering any zero-emissions trucks?

Yes, but not many yet. The company produced 96 trucks and shipped 79 over the first nine months of 2023, with those figures down from 125 and 111, respectively, over the same stretch in 2022. Nikola has two main zero-emissions heavy trucks in its lineup. One, the TRE FCEV, is an electric that runs on hydrogen-powered fuel cells and the other, the TRE BEV, is a battery-powered electric.

Nikola unveiled the gleaming Coolidge factory in April 2022 at an event attended by Ducey and others. The company several months earlier paid a $125 million fine over the allegations to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Is Nikola profitable with a high stock price?

No, and the company's losses have widened lately. Nikola generated $24 million in revenue over the first nine months of 2023, posting a loss of $813 million. That compared to revenue of $44 million over the same stretch of 2022, with a loss then of $562 million.

Nikola's stock price, which briefly traded above $70 a share for several days in June 2020, recently sold for less than $1 a share.

Nikola has laid off some employees and has made several management changes. The company has had three CEOs since Milton left. Other top executives and directors also have come and gone.

Could Nikola benefit from the green energy movement?

Possibly. The company continues to cite "strong industry tailwinds promoting the adoption of zero-emissions vehicles." Starting next year in California, for example, all newly registered trucks operating at seaports in the state must be zero-emissions, with financial incentives of up to $408,000 per truck.

More than 30,000 trucks operate at the ports including Los Angeles and Long Beach, many of them transporting freight that crosses into and through Arizona. "We believe this represents a significant opportunity for Nikola in the near term and are well on our way to capturing market share," the company said in a recent statement.

Reach the writer at russ.wiles@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What to know about Phoenix-based Nikola Corp. after founder sentenced