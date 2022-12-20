U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

Founder of SEO Meetup, Ross Kernez, Announces a January Marketing Event to Start off the New Year

SEO Meetup
·4 min read

On the heels of a successful and community-building marketing event in December, Kernez urges everyone not to miss this next informative event.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Ross Kernez founder of SEO Meetup has officially announced a January meetup event where entrepreneurs and inquiring minds can continue building their digital marketing and SEO skills. The SEO Meetup event will take place on January 9th at 6pm. The event will be focused on helping business-minded people, or anyone willing to learn, the ins and outs of the newest updates and methods in the world of SEO. The SEO Meetup community takes pride in its commitment to welcoming new members and building up the marketing savvy of each user. With over 2,500 members SEO Meetup continues to grow and be the hotspot for all things SEO, branding, digital marketing, and finding success in the ever-expanding online marketing industry.

SEO Meetup, Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Press release picture
SEO Meetup, Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Press release picture

The use of digital marketing has skyrocketed in recent years as an enormously rewarding and effective way of reaching consumers. SEO Meetup events are built upon the idea that anyone can learn the concepts of SEO, PPC, Affiliate Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Digital PR, and all things digital marketing. Growing organic traffic and targeting a specific audience is crucial to becoming profitable in your marketing campaign. The event is focused on allowing startups, experienced marketers, and business owners of any level, to learn the skills that are necessary to boost their dexterity in SEO.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) has become the backbone of the marketing industry and for people looking to revamp their marketing strategy, the SEO Meetup event is exactly the place to take the first steps. Community is at the heart of SEO Meetup and the SEO Meetup events are the perfect arena in which to meet like-minded experts, leaders, and co-laborers in the industry. Not only does this allow users to network, but it gives everyone the opportunity to bounce ideas off each other. The event will detail the latest trends in the SEO space and how to utilize the proper methods to optimize the success of digital marketing campaigns all while learning from the leading minds in SEO. It's the first event of the new year that will capitalize on setting the right goals to gear up for a profitable year ahead. Anyone is welcome to join and be a part of an opportunity to build their knowledge and meet experts.

The January SEO Meetup Marketing event specifics:

  • Ross Kernez, Founder of SEO Meetup as he brings to light the latest news in the industry and how to successfully build your brand

  • Collaborate with other marketing-minded individuals pursuing success in the SEO and online marketing field

  • Learn the benefits of inbound marketing channels, and how to monetize these avenues

  • Review the pros and cons of the various avenues of digital marketing strategies and methods

  • Continue building a mastery of SEO skills

  • Discover new opportunities for business development and growth

"With the start of the New Year, the January SEO Meetup event is sure to get your business and personal goals moving in the right direction. This community event will be the start of something great for 2023." Kernez said of the January meetup.

Ross Kernez is an SEO expert, author, speaker, community-builder, mentor, and digital strategist who founded SEO Meetup on the premise of bringing together a community of individuals seeking to build their skills and boost their brands. SEO Meetup is intended to help professionals in business and digital marketing expand their horizons in order to build a successful and profitable brand. With the guidance of Kernez, who has years of invaluable experience, members of the SEO Community are enriched with the most useful information in the marketing industry.

In order to optimize their marketing campaigns, Ross Kernez built SEO Meetup to help anyone in the business world, whether an expert or a new beginner, learn the ropes of digital marketing in order to find success. Search Engine Optimization is the core of what Kernez hopes members and users will learn and utilize in their startups, companies, and marketing campaigns in order to monetize their business and gain profitability.

Community is the focal point of SEO Meetup events and Kernez hopes that everyone who attends the January event will meet new connections and learn from the experiences of others. It's the ideal occasion for networking opportunities all while acquiring a plethora of invaluable SEO and marketing skills.

Register at https://www.meetup.com/new-york-seo/ for the January 9th meetup event and come with anticipation and a readiness to learn the most useful and lucrative digital marketing tips in the trade. Don't miss out on the first exciting event of the new year!

About SEO Meetup:

The SEO Meetup is a growth marketing professionals group. Their events are built upon the idea that anyone can learn the concepts of SEO, PPC, Affiliate Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Digital PR, and all things digital marketing.

For more information, please contact:

SEO Meetup
Ross Kernez
info@seomeetup.com

SOURCE: SEO Meetup



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732312/Founder-of-SEO-Meetup-Ross-Kernez-Announces-a-January-Marketing-Event-to-Start-off-the-New-Year

