U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,432.75
    +3.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,832.00
    +48.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,043.25
    +6.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,275.50
    +3.40 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.68
    +0.37 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.40
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    -0.0300 (-1.94%)
     

  • Vix

    16.86
    -1.78 (-9.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3677
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8200
    +0.1430 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,007.22
    -1,104.33 (-1.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,369.33
    -5.90 (-0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.71
    +65.89 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,800.99
    +250.06 (+0.88%)
     

Founder SPAC Announces Pricing of $275 Million Initial Public Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Founder SPAC
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founder SPAC (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 27,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) and trade under the ticker symbol “FOUNU” beginning on October 15, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “FOUN” and “FOUNW,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on October 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Founder SPAC is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While we will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region in our identification and acquisition of a target company, we intend to focus our search on businesses within the technology sector, with a specific focus on the theme of Digital Transformation.

Founder SPAC is led by CEO Osman Ahmed, CFO Manpreet Singh, and Executive Chairman Hassan Ahmed. The Company's independent directors include Jack Selby, Steve Papa, Allen Salmasi, and Rob Theis. The Company’s advisory board is led by sponsor and advisor Nikhil Kalghatgi.

Jefferies LLC is acting as sole bookrunning manager of the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,125,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 14, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Jefferies LLC at Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Cody Slach
Gateway Group
(949) 574-3860
FOUN@gatewayir.com

Company Contact:

Osman Ahmed
CEO
osman@thefounderspac.com

Nikhil Kalghatgi
Advisor
nikhil@thefounderspac.com


Recommended Stories

  • 5 Growth Stocks Climbing Up My Prospective Buy List

    I don't buy a lot of stocks. But with so many amazing businesses trading on the public markets, there are a lot that I want to buy. Many factors need to come together for me to press the buy button: the right allocation of paying myself first, an emergency fund, and funds available for investing.

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • 10 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jim Cramer’s investment philosophy, and go directly to read the 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today. Jim Cramer is an American investor and media personality. He is a former hedge fund manager and […]

  • After a 71% profit, this investor just got out of oil and is putting everything into this commodity instead

    TankerTracker's Sam Madani talks to MarketWatch about why he cashed out of oil and has gone 100% on this increasingly scarce commodity.

  • The Reddit crowd has found a new tactic in the war against Wall Street: cutting brokers out altogether

    Meme stocks closed mixed on Thursday, but retail investors appear to be finally jumping in with the gusto on so-called direct registration.

  • Why Shares of Futu Holdings and Up Fintech Holding Are Down Today

    The Chinese online brokerages saw their share prices decline after some significant regulatory risks came to light.

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    After a stunning rally in the past week or so, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) dropped Thursday as the company kicked off its much-awaited annual event, called the Plug Symposium, and provided important updates. Before revealing its long-term financial goals, Plug Power announced a deal the first thing Thursday morning: It will acquire Applied Cryo Technologies, a company that manufactures cryogenic trailers and storage equipment that Plug Power can use to store and deliver green hydrogen. Plug Power also announced a partnership to build an electrolyzer factory in Australia.

  • Walgreens, Alcoa shares higher, Microsoft abandons LinkedIn in China

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Warren Buffett's right-hand man is getting greedy on Alibaba — try these 3 China plays instead

    Charlie Munger keeps pouring millions into the tech giant. Spread your bets instead.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Makes Powerful Move; Google Leads 7 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals

    The market rally had its best day in months, with Google and Microsoft among new stocks flashing buy signals.

  • ‘Prick This Bubble’: Morgan Stanley CEO Calls for Fed Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman is girding for rate hikes, and he says markets are ready for them.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like Now“You’ve got to prick this bubble a little bit,” Gorman said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “Money is a bit too free and availab

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.

  • 2 Stocks That Could Double Your Money, Again

    Terrific growth in revenue and earnings at Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) has translated into outstanding stock market gains. What's more, both companies are growing at a faster pace than the markets they operate in, which makes them ideal bets to tap into the booming demand for internet-enabled cameras and the increasing need for cybersecurity solutions. Let's look at reasons Ambarella and Fortinet could sustain their impressive stock market momentum and keep delivering eye-popping upside to investors.

  • My Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    If you want to build life-changing wealth, the stock market can be a great place to realize that dream. Since 1957, the S&P 500 has produced an annualized return of roughly 10.4% (including dividends).

  • Citigroup Profit Jumps 48% After Releasing Rainy-Day Funds

    The bank, which reported a third-quarter profit of $4.64 billion, freed up $1.16 billion it had set aside for bad loans early in the pandemic. The quarterly result beat analyst expectations.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Beats Q3 Earnings Target, Guides Higher

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest chip foundry, on Thursday beat expectations for third-quarter earnings.

  • Bill Gates’ 10 Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the best dividend stocks according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Bill Gates’ investment philosophy and go directly to read Bill Gates’ 5 Dividend Stocks. William Henry Gates, more commonly known as Bill Gates, is an American businessman, investor, software developer, author, philanthropist, and the founder […]

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    When the financial media mentions "tech stocks," many people equate the term with consumer hardware or business software. After all, those are the companies that get talked about the most, so they're what many of us are most familiar with. For that, you need to find the companies that are behind the scenes.