Founder of TheConsciousHour.net Says Women's Participation in Human Rights Efforts is Essential to Promoting Peace Around the World

Human Rights and Environmental Activist Offers Implementable Solutions to Improving and Building World Peace; New Podcast Set to Launch in March

HOOD RIVER, OR / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2022 / Women human rights activists across the world face a "vastly worse" situation now than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic according to the United Nations. The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, recently reported that between 1992 and 2019 only 13 percent of negotiators and 6 percent of mediators worldwide were women. Bachelet's Geneva-based office also verified 35 killings of women human rights defenders, journalists and trade union members in seven conflict-affected countries where data was available. This number surpassed the confirmed number of killings in 2018 and 2019.

Founder and creator of TheConsciousHour.net, Gregory deBruler, remarks how the COVID-19 pandemic shifted "the focus away from human rights for women and affected their progress on a global scale. This lack of compassion towards human rights for women is a serious issue. It is creating an uncertain future not only for women, but for humanity as a whole. And women around the world are saying, ‘We've had enough. We are the Mothers of the Earth and the leaders of today are destroying the planet."

DeBruler has served as a policy advisor and a certified mediator for governmental and non-governmental agencies such as the U.S. Department of Energy, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, among others. He is well-known for his environmental work on the Hanford Project in Washington state which affected women and children in unprecedented ways. Through his consultancy, he was able to streamline policies that reduced the environmental impact for Native and indigenous tribes.

TheConsciousHour.net has a new podcast set to launch tomorrow, March 15th, including conversations with and unique perspectives from women human rights activists that can lead to better policies and more sustainable peace deals. "Imagine the world if there were more women leaders," deBruler remarks. "The world would be a very different place.

Yet, despite the staggering human rights statistics for women from the U.N., deBruler is encouraged by what he sees as a dramatic "shift in consciousness."

Story continues

"Each of us can improve the status of women by starting where we are and planting seeds for the future," he said. He noted three key things each of us can do to support women in their human rights efforts:

Show the Women In Your Life How Much They Matter - We live in a busy world and forget to stop and smell the roses sometimes. Show the women in your life how valuable they are, that they are loved and appreciated. Without them, this planet would cease to exist.

Value Diversity - Just like in nature, there are different animals, plants and wildlife that have learned to co-exist. Embrace the beautiful diversity of the human race. See the goodness in all people.

Practice Random Acts of Kindness - A smile, a kind gesture, even a random compliment goes a long way. We never know what people are going through. By promoting respect and kindness, we can create a domino effect of goodwill.

ABOUT TheConsciousHour.net

The mission of the Conscious Hour podcast is to create a more socially conscious world by eliminating the barriers that keep society divided and by exploring new ways of communication and creating solutions. Through honest and insightful discussions, the Conscious Hour focuses on similarities rather than differences in order to create a society where human beings work together for the common good of all life on the planet. An alumni of the University of Washington, founder Gregory deBruler is a speaker, environmentalist and human rights activist that began his journey as the founder of Columbia Riverkeeper, the largest non-profit in Hood River, Oregon, focused on human and environmental health and the Hanford nuclear waste issue and its impact on Oregon residents. For additional information, visit https://theconscioushour.net.

CONTACT

Gregory deBruler

gregory@theconscioushour.net

971-340-8676

SOURCE: TheConsciousHour.net





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/693007/Founder-of-TheConsciousHournet-Says-Womens-Participation-in-Human-Rights-Efforts-is-Essential-to-Promoting-Peace-Around-the-World



