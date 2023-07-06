Founder of VerticalScope Holdings Robert Laidlaw Buys 161% More Shares

Potential VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) shareholders may wish to note that the Founder, Robert Laidlaw, recently bought CA$366k worth of stock, paying CA$3.33 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 161%.

VerticalScope Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Founder Robert Laidlaw was not the only time they bought VerticalScope Holdings shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid CA$5.25 per share in a CA$512k purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$4.28. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. We note that Robert Laidlaw was also the biggest seller.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 226.94k shares worth CA$1.0m. But they sold 51.00k shares for CA$305k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by VerticalScope Holdings insiders. Their average price was about CA$4.42. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of VerticalScope Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Based on our data, VerticalScope Holdings insiders have about 1.1% of the stock, worth approximately CA$983k. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The VerticalScope Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on VerticalScope Holdings stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for VerticalScope Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

