U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,973.93
    -12.23 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,646.81
    -144.06 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,874.62
    -8.52 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,845.99
    -9.60 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.43
    -2.21 (-2.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.10
    -13.20 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    17.90
    -0.39 (-2.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0054
    +0.0035 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1330
    +0.0230 (+0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1623
    -0.0033 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7920
    +0.0430 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,189.72
    +183.90 (+0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    476.54
    -8.16 (-1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.15
    -77.48 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

This founder wants to take on the biggest coaching startups with a group-focused approach

Natasha Mascarenhas
·3 min read

Nishika de Rosairo, the founder and chief executive of HumanQ, has a vision for employee coaching that disagrees with some of the biggest, and most valuable startups out there. Instead of one-to-one coaching, which venture-backed companies like BetterUp and Sounding Board offer employees and managers, HumanQ wants to make group coaching an impactful alternative.

“We believe that organizations and individuals' growth is not about the individual’s agenda and what they need - it’s about the organization’s agenda relative to groups of people who are going to have to collaborate together,” she said.

Betting on the collective mindset has landed HumanQ a $2 million seed round led by Kindred Ventures, with participation from angel investors including Toast CFO Elena Gomez, Natus Medical CHRO Lisa Paul and Google Head of Engineering Dinesh Chahlia. De Rosairo declined to provide the company’s valuation, but said that it ultimately was “really great and fair.” This is the company’s first tranche of capital after building for over three years.

Executive coaching for employees is complicated and emotional

Just two years ago, career coaching wasn’t necessarily a hot sector, but as the rise of remote work, the great resignation and the great reset all create a perfect storm that leaves employees looking for direction (and employers looking for retention), it’s unsurprising to see yet another play in the space.

The biggest argument in favor of one-to-one coaching is personalization. If your employer can dedicate a coach who is just focused on ways to better support and develop your career, it can be a strong support mechanism that fosters energy - and a savvy retention tool. The time commitment ranges from 6 to 36 hours over one year in any given contract.

“Even though coaching companies are popping up like mushrooms, they all [do] the same thing: one to one coaching and in a way that doesn't address organizational needs in the way that we do,” de Rosairo said. BetterUp, in 2020, did launch group coaching platform called "Coaching Circles."

She argues that the company’s bet on the group helps build mindset, break functional and geographical silos, recreates watercooler conversation - all which could help teamwork, inclusion and innovation. The startup claims that 94% of participants in their programs feel more engaged as a result. HumanQ has offered over 16,000 hours of coaching to over 2,000 users, claiming 280% growth from 2020 to 2021.

HumanQ is structured marketplace, meaning that employers pay coaches after they support customers. The startup says it has been generating cash flow since launch but, when asked if profitable, said that the "focus has been on injecting funds back into R&D."

A potential challenge for HumanQ is one that is synonymous with any group-focused work: how do you create a safe space that balances vulnerability with buy-in and professionalism? De Rosairo says that the company is very specific in how it hires coaches, with screening to make sure they can navigate individual personalities, create psychological safety and support confidentiality.

They need the “means to balance the needs of the individual with the group and the tension points that could exist, especially when you're doing work [that can get] heated and tough.” It’s a difficult balance to strike, but one that the startup feels confident about scaling. Right now, all coaches work with HumanQ on a contractor basis - great for flexibility, but challenging when considering historical turnover with the employment status.

Approximately 95% of coaches on the platform have some sort of certification, de Rosairo said that they do not need to be certified in order to join HumanQ. Instead, she says they need to prove that they have workplace and industry experience across diverse scenarios to be considered. The company is testing a direct to consumer version of its product this year but started with selling directly to businesses because that's where it noticed the most gaps.

The pitch is enough to land the trust of companies like Microsoft, VMware, Chobani, Accenture and Gojek, all customers of HumanQ.

Recommended Stories

  • All Raise, Forerunner, GV and Precursor join Startup Battlefield judges

    Twenty of the most promising and creative early-stage startups — chosen from the elite Startup Battlefield 200 — will throw down for glory and $100,000 in the world-renowned Startup Battlefield competition at TC Disrupt on October 18–20 in San Francisco. Startup Battlefield isn’t just thrilling to watch; it’s a masterclass in how investors think. Mandela Schumacher-Hodge Dixon is the CEO of All Raise, a nonprofit on a mission to accelerate the success of female and nonbinary investors, founders and operators in tech.

  • Plaid councillor in 'anti-English' photo surrenders gun

    Jon Scriven has admitted his post was "ill-judged" and has been suspended by Plaid Cymru.

  • The UPS Store, Inc. Introduces Start Small, Grow Big Program Benefiting Junior Achievement

    Support the next generation of business owners!

  • Aerie (AERI) Rallies 205.6% in the Past Three Months: Here's Why

    Aerie (AERI) shares have skyrocketed in the past three months after the company announced its definitive agreement with Alcon, wherein the latter will acquire the former for $770 million.

  • Enphase: IBD Stock Of The Day Lights Up The Solar Energy Market

    ENPH stock, which bolted 18% on its second-quarter earnings report, is currently hovering close to its 21-day exponential moving average.

  • Is Fidelity Large Cap Growth Enhance Index (FLGEX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

    Mutual Fund Report for FLGEX

  • US Companies Add Fewest Jobs Since Early 2021, New ADP Data Show

    (Bloomberg) -- US companies increased headcount at a relatively sluggish pace in August, according to a revamped private report that suggests hiring is downshifting in an economy buffeted by high inflation and rising interest rates.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysBusinesses’

  • Markets: Bitcoin dips back below US$20,000, Ether falls in boxed-in crypto market

    Bitcoin fell back below US$20,000 after moving above that resistance line on Tuesday, while Ether also lost ground in early morning trading in Asia on Wednesday amid signs broader macroeconomic concerns are keeping a lid on cryptocurrency markets. See related article: Markets: Bitcoin holds gains; Ether, Avalanche surge; Solana jumps Fast facts Bitcoin fell 2.5% […]

  • Best Buy stock could tank 20%, Goldman warns

    Best Buy gets zero love from Wall Street after a weak quarter.

  • China Lithium Giants Notch Earnings Records on Supply Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest lithium miners are enjoying a bumper earnings season just as the price of the battery metal approaches record highs amid a supply crunch.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosExxon Takes Legal Action After Putin Blocks Final Russian ExitTianqi Lithium Corp.’s first-half net income skyrocketed by almos

  • Warren Buffett Sold Stock in BYD. Why Investors Are Relieved

    Shares of the EV company fell almost 12% in July, when a stake the size of Berkshire Hathaway's entered the Hong Kong clearing and settlement system.

  • European Gas Prices Slump as Rising Stocks Counter Russian Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas declined, with traders weighing risks to Russian supplies against the continent’s drastic efforts to curb the energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysBenchmark Dutch futures for October fell as much as 13% and settled 9.6% lower, with

  • Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 30th

    DINO, KEYS and BFIN made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on August 30, 2022.

  • ASML (ASML) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    ASML (ASML) closed at $499.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.97% move from the prior day.

  • Oil scores highest finish in a month, buoyed by the prospect for an OPEC output cut

    Oil futures rally on Monday, with the prospect of an OPEC production cut helping to lift prices to their highest finish in a month.

  • Billionaire Jeff Bezos Reveals His First Job. You Won't Believe It!

    Jeff Bezos, 58, founded and built one of the biggest tech companies in the world. Amazon is an e-commerce giant that extends its tentacles in different business sectors: entertainment, TV, streaming, electric vehicles, fashion, sport etc. Without directly sounding the death of the malls, the advent and success of Amazon has contributed to their decline or slow death.

  • Elon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud Escalates

    (Bloomberg) -- Lawyers for Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. are sparring over how a whistle-blower’s accusations could affect the outcome of Musk’s proposed $44 billion takeover of the social media platform. Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysIn a securities filing on Tuesday, lawyers

  • Gold Edges Higher as Greenback Wavers Amid Hawkish Rates Stance

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold edged lower as traders weighed the Federal Reserve’s commitment to keeping monetary policy tight for some time in the wake of Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on Friday. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestStocks End at Lowest Level in a

  • Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Down 20% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

    Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Meets Q3 Earnings Estimates

    HP Enterprise (HPE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 0.25%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?