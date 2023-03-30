U.S. markets open in 2 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,082.50
    +25.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,113.00
    +210.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,033.00
    +68.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,800.00
    +15.70 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.63
    +0.66 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,986.20
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.87
    +0.40 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0880
    +0.0033 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.88
    -1.09 (-5.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2335
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5040
    -0.2410 (-0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,607.06
    +308.36 (+1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.68
    +20.71 (+3.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,633.26
    +68.99 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.93
    -100.85 (-0.36%)
     

Founders of AI company NtechLab say they resigned over projects in Russia

Lena Masri
·1 min read
A signboard with the logo of software firm NTechLab is on display at the company’s offices in Moscow

By Lena Masri

(Reuters) - The founders of artificial intelligence company NtechLab said they resigned over disagreements with the company’s management and investors about projects in Russia.

One of the founders left Russia in December 2021 while the other left in March 2022, shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they said.

The two founders’ comments came after Reuters published a special report on Tuesday about how Russian law enforcement officials use facial recognition to identify and detain protesters and opposition activists. NtechLab’s FindFace is one of the algorithms that powers Moscow’s facial recognition system.

The Russian founders, Artem Kukharenko and Alexander Kabakov, said the main disagreement was that they wanted NtechLab to end all work in Russia and relocate all Russia-based employees, while the company’s management wanted to continue operating in Russia.

"Most shareholders supported management, so we had no other option than to resign from the company," Kukharenko told Reuters.

NtechLab did not respond to a request for comment.

The founders said they started discussions about ending all projects in Russia after opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned in August 2020.

"It became clear that the country is moving towards a disaster, although no one could have imagined that the country would start a war," said Kukharenko, who was head of research at NtechLab prior to his resignation.

Kukharenko and Kabakov declined to provide more details about the disagreement or why they wanted to end NtechLab’s work in Russia.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they said they both signed an anti-war petition.

(Reporting by Lena Masri; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Recommended Stories

  • Disney's Florida surprise: an end run around DeSantis

    Florida lawmakers passed a bill in February giving Governor Ron DeSantis effective control over a board that oversees municipal services and development in a special district that encompasses Walt Disney World resort. But before the takeover by DeSantis's appointees, Walt Disney Co pushed through changes to the special tax district agreement that limit the board's action for decades, according to the Orlando Sentinel, which quoted lawyers for the board who spoke at a meeting on Wednesday. "It completely circumvents the authority of this board to govern," board member Brian Aungst Jr. was quoted as saying.

  • Fisher Investments Moves to Texas Over Taxes

    The firm said it was relocating “immediately” from Washington after the state’s supreme court cleared the way for a capital gains tax on individuals.

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian warns that ‘erosion in trust’ caused by banking crisis will lead to ‘economic contagion’

    El-Erian warned “fallout” from recent banking stress is adding to pressure on the economy.

  • DeSantis' board says Disney stripped them of power

    Board members picked by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to oversee the governance of Walt Disney World said Wednesday that their Disney-controlled predecessors pulled a fast one on them by passing restrictive covenants that strip the new board of many of its powers. The current supervisors of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District said at a meeting that their predecessors last month signed a development agreement with the company that gave Disney maximum developmental power over the theme park resort's 27,000 acres in central Florida. The five supervisors were appointed by the Republican governor to the board after the Florida Legislature overhauled Disney's government in retaliation for the entertainment giant publicly opposing so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation that bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well as lessons deemed not age-appropriate.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Adani Pulls Back on Grand Ambitions After Hindenburg Bombshell

    (Bloomberg) -- Two months on from its explosive report into Gautam Adani’s acquisitive conglomerate, short seller Hindenburg Research has left the Indian billionaire’s empire chastened and reevaluating its ambitions. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 B

  • Canada Targets Banks for Billions With Dividend Tax Change

    (Bloomberg) -- Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is planning to raise billions of dollars from banks and insurance companies by changing the tax rules for dividends they get from Canadian firms. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverIn a measure that offic

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • Biden Rejects McCarthy’s Debt Meeting Request

    It’s been nearly two months since President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met in the Oval Office to discuss raising the nation’s debt limit. McCarthy, the California Republican, sent Biden a letter Tuesday pressing for another meeting, writing that the president and his team “have been completely missing in action on any meaningful follow-up to this rapidly approaching deadline.” Biden, McCarthy said, is “on the clock.” Biden responded in kind yesterday evening, essentially saying t

  • South Korea Passes Its ‘Chips Act’ Amid US-China Friction

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s parliament easily approved a bill Thursday to boost the country’s powerhouse semiconductor industry by giving firms tax breaks to spur investments.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostThe legislation know

  • California may end travel ban to states with anti-LGBTQ laws

    When North Carolina in 2016 banned transgender people from using the bathroom of their gender identity in public buildings, California retaliated by banning state-funded travel to that state and any other state with laws it deemed discriminatory against LGBTQ people. Wednesday, state Senate leader Toni Atkins announced legislation that would end the ban and replace it with an advertising campaign in those states that promotes acceptance and inclusion for the LGBTQ community.

  • China's No. 2 leader says economy improved in March

    BO'AO, China (AP) — China’s new No. 2 leader said Thursday its economic recovery improved in March and tried to reassure foreign companies the country is committed to opening to the world. Premier Li Qiang spoke before an international audience of businesspeople and politicians as the government tries to revive business and consumer confidence after anti-virus controls that isolated China were abruptly dropped in December. The economy showed “encouraging momentum of rebounding” in January and February, Li said at the Boao Forum for Asia on the southern island of Hainan.

  • Corporate giants say anti-LGBT law would hurt Uganda's economy

    A coalition of international companies, including Google and Microsoft, on Wednesday denounced anti-LGBTQ legislation passed by Uganda's parliament last week, warning it would damage the East Africa country's economy. The Open for Business coalition said the legislation, which criminalises identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer, would curb investment flows and deter tourists. It awaits President Yoweri Museveni's signature.

  • UAE Ruler Names Son Crown Prince, Elevates Other Royals

    (Bloomberg) -- The ruler of the United Arab Emirates named his son crown prince of Abu Dhabi, effectively positioning him as the next in line in the major OPEC oil exporter, and elevated several powerful brothers in a careful division of power.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates T

  • Oil Firm Shuts Down Iraqi Fields as Kurdish Spat Drags On

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the biggest oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan has started to lower output as a dispute between the region’s government and Baghdad drags on.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostNorway’s DNO ASA has started an “or

  • S.Korea, Taiwan chipmakers express concern about US subsidy criteria

    SEOUL/TAIPEI (Reuters) -The criteria for new U.S. semiconductor subsidies is worrying companies such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Thursday, a concern shared by the world's leading contract chipmaker in Taiwan. Conditions include sharing excess profit with the U.S. government, and three industry sources said the application process itself could expose confidential corporate strategy. Yoon met with United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai in Seoul, and asked the U.S. government to consider companies' concern over an "excessive level of information provision", the presidential office said.

  • House GOP pushes sprawling bill to 'unleash' American energy

    House Republicans are set to approve a sprawling energy package that seeks to undo virtually all of President Joe Biden's agenda to address climate change. The massive GOP bill up for a vote Thursday would sharply increase domestic production of oil, natural gas and coal, and ease permitting restrictions that delay pipelines, refineries and other projects. Republicans call the bill the “Lower Energy Costs Act” and have given it the symbolic label H.R. 1 — the top legislative priority of the new GOP majority, which took control of the House in January.

  • That Binance Suit Sure Seems Bigger Than Just a CFTC Case

    Between Coinbase, Binance, Justin Sun, Do Kwon and Custodia, there has been just so much news over the last week. And that’s largely just the U.S. But Binance is the most interesting, not only for what happened (the Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued it), but also for what didn’t (the Department of Justice hasn’t filed anything). Plus, the CFTC’s Tech Advisory Committee met last Wednesday.

  • Saudi Arabia Strengthens Relations With China Amid Strained U.S. Ties

    The Saudi government approved a decision to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization—a political and security bloc that includes China, Russia and India—as a partial member.

  • Inflation or the Economy: What Will Fed Rate Hikes Break First?

    When the Federal Reserve starts hiking rates, economicst saying, it keeps going until something breaks. So what’s going to break next?